Governor Abbott Announces Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund Grant To Temple College

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $9.8 million has been extended to Temple College for a new Central Texas Chips Hub in Taylor. This is the second TSIF grant to a Texas higher education institution.

“Texas is where the next generation of innovation and technology is building, thanks to our skilled and growing workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “Through hands-on workforce training, Temple College opened doors to high-demand, good-paying careers for students throughout its nearly 100-year history. By establishing the Central Texas Chips Hub in Taylor, Temple College will expand skills training opportunities and create a continuous talent pipeline to meet employer demands in our leading semiconductor manufacturing industry. Together with our higher education partners, we will connect more Texans to better jobs and bigger paycheck opportunities that we provide in Texas.”

Temple College, along with university partner Texas A&M University‒Central Texas (TAMUCT), is building the Central Texas Chips Hub to connect more Texans to the skills training needed for rewarding careers in semiconductor manufacturing. The hub will offer upskilling and reskilling programs for veterans and other members of the Central Texas community. Students may earn industry-recognized credentials, short-term certifications, an associate degree, and an onsite applied bachelor’s degree with a focus on manufacturing and semiconductor technology. The training programs will be for individuals of all ages from high school students in dual credit or Early College High School experiences to adults who want to explore high-demand career opportunities.

“We are grateful to the Governor’s Office and the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium Executive Committee for their investment in Temple College’s Central Texas Chips Hub in partnership with TAMUCT,” said Temple College President Dr. Christy Ponce. “By investing in education and workforce development, we are not only preparing our community for successful careers in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing but also supporting the economic growth of Central Texas. The program will equip students and professionals with the essential skills needed to thrive in one of the fastest-growing sectors in the nation.”

“Central Texas is quickly becoming one of the most important semiconductor corridors in the nation, securing both our economic future and national security,” said Senator Charles Schwertner. “Supporting the Chips Hub at Temple College ensures Texans, not overseas competitors, will power the next generation of technological innovation.”

“I’m grateful to Governor Abbott for announcing this important investment in our community,” said Representative Caroline Harris Davila. “This $9.8 million grant will help Temple College and Texas A&M University‒Central Texas move the Central Texas Chips Hub from a vision to a reality. It’s a major win for our students across Williamson County, and it strengthens the semiconductor industry that is driving so much of Texas’ economic future. Together, we’re building a stronger future for our students, our workforce, and every family in Williamson County. I look forward to the new jobs and opportunities it will create throughout our communities.”

“The new Temple College and TAMUCT co-designed and co-delivered semiconductor and advanced manufacturing pathway will include industry-recognized credentials, short-term workforce training, dual credit, a military transition training program, stackable credentials, an associate degree, and a bachelor of applied science all focused on semiconductor manufacturing and beyond,” said Temple College Vice President of Workforce Development DeDe Griffith. “The hub will also serve as a testbed for research. The complete training system and the new degree pathways will be available at Temple College’s main campus in Temple and at the Temple College campus in Taylor, just a few miles from Samsung.”

Governor Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF), a grant program to continue Texas’ leadership in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium. These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a division within the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.