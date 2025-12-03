Governor Abbott Appoints Stephanie Muth As Executive Commissioner Of Texas Health And Human Services

TEXAS, December 3 - December 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Stephanie Muth as the new Executive Commissioner for Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) effective January 3, 2026 upon retirement of the current HHS Commissioner for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. Muth has served in various senior executive positions at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), including Chief of Staff to the Executive Commissioner, State Medicaid Director, Deputy Executive Commissioner for the Transformation Division, Deputy Executive Commissioner for the Office of Social Services, and Associate Commissioner for Consumer and External Affairs.

"Stephanie Muth is a dedicated public servant who brings over 25 years of experience working in state government and at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission," said Governor Abbott. "Having served exceptionally as Commissioner of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Stephanie will continue to execute the critical mission of HHSC and ensure the long-term success​ of the state's essential health programs. I am confident that Stephanie will lead the Commission with integrity and ensure Texans receive the high-quality care and support they need to thrive."

Stephanie Muth of Austin specializes in health and human services policy, design, and operations and is principal of Stephanie Muth Consulting, and serves as a senior fellow with Meadow’s Mental Health Policy Institute. Previously, she served as the Commissioner of the Department of Family and Protective Services. She worked in Texas state government for over 25 years, including in the Texas Legislature and executive branch, and held senior executive level positions at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for more than 15 years. During her career, she has modernized the Texas eligibility system and successfully overseen a large-scale reorganization of health and human service programs. As State Medicaid Director, she managed the operational and policy aspects of a healthcare delivery system that provides services to more than four million Texans. Muth received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Florida and a Master of Public Affairs from the LBJ School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin.