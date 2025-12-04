Eredità Capital Acquires Costa Magna ATM Portfolio Following Successful ATMRev™ Model Execution

Eredità Capital ATM UP Sal 'The ATM CEO' Salpietro, Founder and CEO Eredità Capital; ATM UP

All-Cash Acquisition Underscores the Proven Success of ATM UP’s Proprietary ATMRev™ System in Transforming Operations and Driving Exit-Ready Growth

We're building something bigger than just acquiring companies - it's an opportunity to prove that our ATMRev™ model works, to help operators succeed, and to strengthen the entire ATM industry.” — Sal Salpietro, Founder and CEO Eredità Capital; ATM UP

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eredità Capital , the investment and acquisition company founded by Sal Salpietro, today announced the all-cash acquisition of Costa Magna’s ATM investment portfolio, marking another successful implementation of the proprietary ATMRev ™ business optimization model. The acquired company will be integrated into ATM UP , one of America's fastest-growing ATM Independent Sales Organizations (ISO). The transaction also expands ATM UP’s already robust ATM placement footprint in Florida.Costa Magna joined ATM UP's ATMRev model in 2024. The engagement focused on streamlining operations and stabilizing the company, which had been experiencing account losses. Over the course of a year and a half, the company successfully stabilized and achieved a point of profitability, which ultimately led to a mutually beneficial exit and acquisition.This transaction represents the growing number of acquisitions in the ATM industry for Eredità Capital, including the purchase of both Crown ATM and ATM Club earlier this year, further demonstrating the effectiveness of ATM UP’s ATMRev model."This acquisition is a perfect case study of how our ATMRev model works in practice," said Sal Salpietro, founder and CEO of both Eredità Capital and ATM UP. “Costa Magna exemplifies the type of operation that benefits from our systematic approach to solving problems, streamlining operations, improving performance, and positioning for growth or exit. This is exactly what ATMRev was designed to do – transform good operations into great ones while creating value for everyone involved, including ATM UP."The all-cash structure of the acquisition of Costa Magna’s ATM investment portfolio underscores Eredità Capital's strong financial position and ability to move quickly on strategic opportunities. The company continues to evaluate additional acquisitions within the ATM industry, particularly operations that can benefit from the ATMRev optimization process."We're building something bigger than just acquiring companies," Salpietro noted. "Every acquisition is an opportunity to prove that our ATMRev model works, to help operators succeed, and to strengthen the entire ATM industry. Costa Magna is another chapter in that story."The ATMRev model, developed by Salpietro over his 20+ years in the ATM industry, is built on four core pillars of performance: Solve Problems, Streamline Operations, Improve Performance, and Position for Growth or Exit. Salpietro's proven systematic approach has consistently delivered results across ATM UP's growing portfolio of operations and acquisitions.About ATM UPATM UP is one of America's fastest-growing ATM Independent Sales Organizations (ISO), co-founded by industry veteran Sal Salpietro and his wife, Stephanie Salpietro, in 2007. With over 8,000 terminals nationwide, ATM UP processes transactions for major national brands including Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott, and serves on government relations committees advocating for equal access to cash, operator rights and fair banking practices. The company is known for its transparent pricing, superior service, and its proprietary ATMRev business optimization model.About Eredità CapitalEredità Capital is the investment and acquisition arm of Sal Salpietro's business portfolio, focusing on strategic investments within the ATM industry, profitable business opportunities, and real estate. The firm leverages deep industry expertise and its proprietary ATMRev model to identify, acquire, and integrate complementary businesses that enhance value for customers and stakeholders while providing exit opportunities for industry operators. Co-founded with Stephanie Salpietro, Eredità Capital is building toward a $1 billion fund that sets the standard for ROI through understanding and integrity.

