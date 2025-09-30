Eredità Capital Partners with AmericaVest to Acquire Historic Boston Residence, Building on Legacy of Value and Impact

Sal Salpietro, Founder and CEO, Eredità Capital, Stands At the Entrance of 'The Residences at Regent', Boston, MA Interior View of a Luxury Unit at 'The Residences at Regent' - Fort Hill Neighborhood, Boston MA Eredita Capital

Fort Hill boutique property combines timeless architecture with strong rental demand from Boston’s next generation of professionals

This acquisition reflects our strategy of pursuing opportunities with strong growth and lasting value, while partnering with people who share our values.” — Sal Salpietro

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eredità Capital , co-founded by Sal Salpietro and his wife Stephanie Salpietro, together with AmericaVest Capital , led by Managing Director Robert Damigella, today announced the successful acquisition of The Residences at Regent, a nine-unit luxury boutique property at 85 Regent Street in Boston’s historic Fort Hill neighborhood.Originally constructed in 1899 as the rectory for St. Joseph’s Church, the 11,000-square-foot building has been meticulously restored and upgraded to condo-quality standards. Each of the nine residences features elevated design details, including marble fireplaces, wood moldings, 11-foot ceilings, and heated bathroom floors. The property also includes a 15-car private parking lot, a rarity in this neighborhood.“The Residences at Regent is a shining star in the Fort Hill neighborhood – a property with character, luxury, and unmatched proximity to downtown Boston,” said Sal Salpietro. “This acquisition reflects our strategy of pursuing opportunities with strong growth and lasting value, while partnering with people who share our values. For us, it’s another step in building a legacy of investments that matter.”The property, appraised at $6 million, was acquired for $5.5 million with uniquely favorable financing terms. Average unit size is 1,200 square feet, with projected monthly rents of approximately $4,000. Given its location less than a mile from Harvard Medical School, Wentworth Institute of Technology, and the Museum of Fine Arts, the property is expected to attract medical professionals, graduate students, and young professionals seeking boutique luxury living close to Back Bay and downtown.“This acquisition demonstrates what can happen when long-term relationships and shared vision come together,” said Robert Damigella, Managing Director of AmericaVest Capital. “I’ve known Sal for years, and working alongside him and Stephanie is always seamless. Together, we are committed to identifying standout properties like this one that offer both investment strength and community value.”Eredità Capital and AmericaVest Capital share a combined track record of more than 40 years in real estate investing.About Eredità CapitalFounded by Sal Salpietro and his wife Stephanie Salpietro, Eredità Capital is a private capital company focused on building legacy through strategic real estate investment, profitable business opportunities, and acquisitions within the ATM industry. Sal, known as The ATM CEO, and Stephanie are also the co-founders of ATM UP , an ATM industry operational support company with over 8,000 ATMs under management.About AmericaVest CapitalLed by Managing Director Robert Damigella, AmericaVest Capital is a real estate investment and advisory firm with more than 40 years of experience across diverse asset classes. The firm specializes in identifying standout properties that combine historical character, modern design, and long-term financial strength, delivering consistent results for investors and communities alike.

