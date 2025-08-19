ATM-UP Founder Sal Salpietro Announces Strategic Acquisition of ATM Club Through Eredità Capital

Sal 'The ATM CEO' Salpietro, Founder & President of ATM UP Sal 'The ATM CEO' Salpietro, Shows Off One of His ATM Machines ATM Universal Processors (ATM UP)

Industry Leader Expands Portfolio with Key Acquisition to Accelerate ATM Business Growth

Our experience transforming ATM UP from startup to industry leader, and creating our proprietary ATMRev™ business model, gives us the blueprint for successful growth and integration” — Sal Salpietro

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sal Salpietro, CEO of ATM UP and founder of investment firm Eredità Capital, today announced the strategic acquisition of ATM Club, marking a significant expansion of his growing ATM industry portfolio. The acquisition demonstrates Salpietro's continued commitment to consolidating and strengthening the ATM services sector through targeted investments and operational expertise.Known throughout the industry as "The ATM CEO," Salpietro has built ATM UP into one of America's fastest-growing ATM Independent Sales Organizations (ISO) over the past 15 years. The company processes transactions for major national brands including Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott, and has established itself as a leader in transparent pricing and superior service using its proprietary ATMRev ™ model."This acquisition represents our strategic vision for growth and consolidation in the ATM industry," said Salpietro. "When ATM Club onboarded with us at ATM UP, they were losing money. Through our ATMRev™ model, they became profitable. When they wanted to exit the industry, it was the perfect opportunity to acquire ATM Club – it was a win-win. Through Eredità Capital, we're building a comprehensive platform that can better serve investors, operators, and merchants across the country."About the AcquisitionThe acquisition of ATM Club through Eredità Capital represents the first company that fully embraced the ATMRev™ business model with ATM UP. ATM Club had been in business for more than 10 years and operated 500+ ATMs under management in South Florida and Central Florida. The acquired portfolio will now be integrated into ATM UP, which operates over 5,000 ATMs nationwide. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and the full integration has already been completed.Eredità Capital's Investment StrategyEredità Capital, Salpietro's investment and acquisition arm, focuses on identifying and acquiring complementary businesses within the ATM and financial services ecosystem. The firm leverages Salpietro's decades of industry experience and extensive network to create value through operational improvements and strategic integration."We're not just acquiring companies – we're building a legacy with an investment approach that delivers superior value to our customers," Salpietro explained. "Our experience transforming ATM UP from startup to industry leader, and creating our proprietary ATMRev™ business model, gives us the blueprint for successful growth and integration."Industry Consolidation and GrowthThe ATM industry has experienced significant changes in recent years, with increasing demand for professional management, advanced technology solutions, and comprehensive support services. Salpietro's expansion strategy positions his companies to capitalize on these trends while providing exit strategies for industry operators and enhanced services to ATM operators nationwide."The industry is evolving rapidly, and operators need partners who understand both the technology and business sides of ATM operations," said Salpietro. "This acquisition, and others that may come in the future, strengthens our ability to serve that need across multiple market segments."Future Growth PlansFollowing the ATM Club acquisition, Salpietro indicated that Eredità Capital will continue evaluating additional strategic opportunities within the ATM industry and related sectors. The company is particularly interested in businesses that can enhance technology capabilities, expand geographic reach, or provide complementary services to existing customers."We're always looking for operators who want to transition out of day-to-day management while ensuring their businesses continue to thrive," Salpietro noted. "Our proven track record with ATM Club demonstrates how the right partnership can benefit everyone involved."About ATM UPATM UP is one of America's fastest-growing ATM Independent Sales Organizations (ISO), founded by industry veteran Sal Salpietro in 2008. With over 15 years of operation, ATM UP processes transactions for major national brands and serves on government relations committees advocating for operator rights and fair banking practices. The company is known for its transparent pricing, superior service, exclusive focus on ATM operational support, and its proprietary ATMRev™ business optimization model. Learn more at atm-up.com.About Eredità CapitalEredità Capital is the investment and acquisition arm of Sal Salpietro's business portfolio, focusing on strategic investments within the ATM industry and related financial services sectors. The firm leverages deep industry expertise and operational experience to identify, acquire, and integrate complementary businesses that enhance value for customers and stakeholders while providing exit opportunities for industry operators.About ATM ClubATM Club was a South Florida and Central Florida-based ATM operator with more than 10 years of industry experience, managing over 500 ATM locations before its acquisition by Eredità Capital. The company successfully implemented ATM UP's ATMRev™ business model, transforming from unprofitable operations to sustained profitability.

