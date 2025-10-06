Where Culture Meets Clean: Tide Laundromat Opens in the Heart of Oak Cliff

Tide Services has expanded its Dallas footprint with the grand opening of a new Tide Laundromat in Oak Cliff.

Trusted brand opens in one of Dallas’ most eclectic neighborhoods with free washes during grand opening celebration

Oak Cliff has a spirit all its own. It’s full of charm, character and connection. That’s what we wanted this laundromat to feel like.” — Patrick Elverum, Franchise Owner Operator

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Services , a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), has expanded its Dallas footprint with the grand opening of a new Tide Laundromat in Oak Cliff. Located at 436 W. Jefferson Blvd., just two blocks west of the Texas Theatre and three blocks south of the Bishop Arts district, the new laundromat offers locals a faster, smarter and cleaner way to do laundry.Grand Opening SpecialsFirst Wash Free: for all customers, available nowOct. 19 Grand Opening Suds-ebration: a sudsy event with a foam machine from 1-3 p.m., music, treats and giveawaysOct. 20–26 Grand Clean Week: free washes all week (maximum two loads per family) and daily raffles and prizes including a kid’s 24" mountain bike, Beats Solo Buds, a gift certificate to Justin Boot Company, a 50" Insignia TV and moreThis is the fourth Dallas-area Tide Laundromat for franchise owner-operator Patrick Elverum, a father of five and longtime Dallas resident. His other laundromats serve Lewisville, East Dallas and Garland, and he says Oak Cliff was a natural next step.“Oak Cliff has a spirit all its own. It’s full of charm, character and connection,” said Elverum. “That’s what we wanted this laundromat to feel like — a place where neighbors can share a cup of coffee, families have space to relax and everyone can get laundry done without the usual hassle. With smart auto-dose machines and app-based payments, it’s laundry designed for the way people live today.”Customers can choose from full-service Wash & Fold via the Tide Laundromat staff or self-service and complete a full wash-and-dry cycle in as little as 35 minutes. While waiting, guests can relax with free Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, charging stations and plenty of free parking. Smart washers automatically dispense the perfect amount of Tide, Gainor Downyproducts — with sensitive-skin options available — and app-based payments make the experience seamless.In addition to self-service and on-site Wash & Fold, the Oak Cliff Tide Laundromat also offers select Tide Cleaners services, including professional Wash & Fold for everyday laundry and convenient drop-off dry cleaning for items that need special care. Backed by the trusted Tide Cleaners brand, these options give guests quality, reliable results so they can spend less time doing laundry and more time doing what they love.The new location adds to Tide Laundromat’s rapidly growing Dallas presence and expanding national network. By combining trusted brand quality with local ownership and modern design, Tide Laundromat is redefining laundry day and creating spaces that feel right at home in every community.*based on sales and numerous industry surveys About Tide ServicesTide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, is America’s premier provider of on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry services through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, offering innovative laundry solutions and lucrative franchise opportunities to investors with large-scale goals. For more information about Tide Services franchise opportunities, visit tidefranchise.com.About Tide LaundromatTide Laundromat is the technology-driven, customer-centric laundry franchise powered by one of the most trusted names in fabric care. Tide Laundromats are equipped with smart auto-dispensing washers that directly dose trusted brands like Tide, Gainand Downy, ensuring the correct amount of detergent and softener are added for an optimal clean. Guests can customize their selections with options like unscented, sensitive-skin formulas and Tide’s Color Safe Bleach Alternative. Self-service options allow guests to complete their laundry in as little as 35 minutes, while convenient wash-and-fold drop-off services cater to those seeking additional convenience.# # #

