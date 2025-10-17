Tide Cleaners Celebrates Grand Openings Across Southern California

The newly branded stores — located in Santa Monica, Redondo Beach, Studio City and Valencia — are owned and operated by Jon and Megan Mut of Clean Rock Ventures, marking Tide Cleaners’ first entry into Southern California

Four Locations—Santa Monica, Studio City, Redondo Beach, and Valencia—Now Open and Ready to Serve the Community

We’ve worked hard to get to this point, and now it’s time to celebrate with our Tide Cleaners customers—new and returning.” — Jon Mut, co-owner of Tide Cleaners SoCal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Cleaners , the trusted name in fabric care powered by Procter & Gamble, is celebrating the grand openings of four new Southern California locationsSanta Monica, Studio City, Redondo Beach, and Valencia.Join the Tide Cleaners team for Grand Opening Day on Sunday, October 19th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any of the four locations. Guests can spin to win prizes, enjoy exclusive discounts, and take part in a day of music, fun, and family-friendly activities. The celebration continues all week through Saturday, October 25th, so everyone has a chance to stop by and join the festivities.Tide Cleaners SoCal is family owned and operated by Megan and Jon Mut, longtime members of the Southern California community. Both graduates of California State University, Northridge, Megan and Jon bring a deep commitment to service and sustainability, inspired in part by their work with Habitat for Humanity, where they led post-hurricane recovery efforts in the South.“We’ve worked hard to get to this point, and now it’s time to celebrate with our Tide Cleaners customers—new and returning,” said Jon Mut, co-owner of Tide Cleaners SoCal. “We hope everyone will stop by, bring family and friends, and join in the fun. We even have prizes for the kids!”All four Tide Cleaners SoCal locations feature GreenEarthCleaning, a non-toxic, environmentally friendly dry-cleaning process designed to protect both fabrics and the planet. The Muts’ focus on health-conscious and transparent cleaning practices aligns with the needs of eco-minded Angelenos.Tide Cleaners SoCal LocationsSanta Monica720 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403Redondo Beach1900 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278Studio City4060 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604Valencia (Santa Clarita)27011 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355All locations are open seven days a week.• Monday—Friday: 7AM to 7PM• Saturday: 8AM to 5PM• Sunday: 10AM to 4PMThis expansion represents a key milestone in Tide Services’ West Coast growth strategy, as the brand continues to explore new franchise partnerships and real estate opportunities across California. Tide Cleaners seeks to partner with landlords and developers who value a nationally recognized, premium tenant backed by Procter & Gamble.About Tide CleanersFor more than 70 years, Tidehas been a household name in laundry care. Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, is an extension of the Tidebrand, offering superior service nationwide. For more information on the Tide Cleaners or franchising opportunities, visit TideCleaners.com and tidefranchise.com About Tide ServicesTide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, is America’s premier provider of on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry services through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, offering innovative laundry solutions and lucrative franchise opportunities to investors with large-scale goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.