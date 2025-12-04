EWTN Studios & David Henrie Launch 'Seeking Beauty': A Groundbreaking Adventure Docuseries

Seeking Beauty

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EWTN Studios, in partnership with acclaimed actor, director, and producer David Henrie, today announced the upcoming premiere of Seeking Beauty, a

revolutionary adventure documentary series that redefines faith-based storytelling. Set to debut on EWTN+ on January 19, 2026, the series takes viewers on a journey through the heart of Italy, uncovering the sacred in culture, architecture, art, food, and music—proving that true beauty is the universal language of the divine.

In Seeking Beauty, Henrie—best known for his iconic role as Justin Russo on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place and recent directorial debut with Monster Summer starring Mel Gibson—steps into the role of relatable explorer. Henrie invites audiences to join him as a curious companion, "We wanted an experience for viewers, so we flipped the format on its head," Henrie shares. "We have someone who’s not an expert—which is me—inviting the audience to go on a journey. We go all over Italy, and we meet with locals, artists, experts, and I’m sitting down asking questions that maybe you at home would want to ask... I was blown away, hopefully, you’ll be blown away, too, because we had some beautiful experiences."

From the majestic dome of St. Peter's Basilica in Rome to hidden restoration workshops revealing the human strokes behind masterpieces by Caravaggio and Michelangelo, the series weaves adventure with profound spiritual insight. Episodes delve into sacred art and scenery, from Byzantine mosaics to Renaissance fountains, while savoring authentic Italian cuisine and harmonies that echo eternity. A standout moment captures Henrie's awe during a live restoration: "When you think of great artists before you, they’re almost so high that it’s like unreachable… and to get to see their works up close with a restorer was so cool to go, ‘Oh, this person was human. He completely painted over what he did. There was something he tried that didn’t work at all.’ To learn how human these artists were and that they were struggling with the same things that I struggle with, just in a different medium was amazing."

At its core, Seeking Beauty champions "beauty with a capital B—that beauty is ultimately the language of the divine and a reflection of God," as Henrie explains. Produced by EWTN Studios, Digital Continent, and Henrie's Novo Inspire Studios—the series addresses a media void for beautiful programming that strives to create points of connection with seekers of truth. In an era of divisive content, it unites viewers from all walks of life, fostering shared wonder and drawing families closer to faith through sensory encounters with the sacred. "David Henrie's passion for storytelling that honors the good, the true, and the beautiful aligns perfectly with EWTN's legacy of innovative Catholic media," said Peter Gagnon, President of EWTN Studios. "Through Seeking Beauty on EWTN+, we're not just entertaining, we're inspiring transformation, one breathtaking discovery at a time." Exclusive trailers and behind-the-scenes glimpses are available now at www.seekingbeauty.show, where fans can sign up for launch reminders. The series will stream exclusively on EWTN+, EWTN's brand-new dynamic digital platform offering premium faith-inspired content anytime, anywhere. Season 1 in Italy will be available episodically beginning January 19, 2026. Season 2 in Spain is filming now.

EWTN is renewing Catholic media for the digital age bringing timeless truth and trusted witness

to today’s platforms and audiences. With a bold investment in original films, series, and documentaries, and partnering with the most

compelling talent in the Catholic creator community, EWTN is reclaiming genres long dominated by secular voices and infusing them with beauty, goodness, and faith. Through a best-in-class streaming experience (EWTN+) and global news coverage rooted in Church teaching, EWTN meets people wherever they are—on any screen, in any season of life—offering stories that inspire, challenge, and draw hearts closer to Christ. EWTN+ is currently available free on RokuTV and will launch on EWTN.com, AppleTV, AmazonFireTV, and GoogleTV in December 2025.

