Prime Video’s The Merchants of Joy Streams Globally December 1

The Merchants of Joy

Amazon MGM Studios presents an Original Documentary, a Dial Tone Films Production, an Artists Equity Production, with Boat Rocker Studios and Epic Magazine.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Streaming worldwide on December 1, 2025, The Merchants of Joy arrives exclusively on Prime Video. In the city that never sleeps, five families hustle each winter to transform New York sidewalks into pop-up holiday outposts. The Merchants of Joy follows these Christmas die-hards as they source, sell, and safeguard a family tradition at risk. It’s a warm, grounded portrait of pride, grit, and the joy they bring—one tree, one customer, one season at a time.

The Merchants of Joy is officially streaming worldwide on Prime Video, bringing its heartwarming story to audiences everywhere. The documentary debuted simultaneously across more than 240 countries and territories, allowing viewers around the globe to experience the film the moment it launched. Anyone with an active Amazon Prime membership can now enjoy the complete documentary instantly on Prime Video.

ABOUT THE DOCUMENTARY

The Merchants of Joy is a holiday documentary centered on five families who bring New York’s sidewalks to life with beautifully arranged Christmas tree stands each winter. The film highlights their long-standing family traditions and the pride they pour into preserving this seasonal craft. It follows their journey as they work tirelessly to source and sell trees in a city known for its fast pace and constant change. Through a warm, intimate lens, the documentary explores the balance between heritage and modern pressures—blending community spirit, humor, and emotional storytelling. Viewers witness the families’ joyful chaos, behind-the-scenes hustle, and the resilience that fuels their work. Ultimately, The Merchants of Joy becomes a celebration of identity, dedication, and joy as each family contributes to a cherished holiday tradition.

CREDITS

Directed by: Celia Aniskovich

Based on: The Epic Magazine & New York Magazine article, “Secrets of the Christmas Tree Trade,” by Owen Long

Produced by: Celia Aniskovich, Zoe Vock, Arthur Spector, Joshua Davis, Joshuah Bearman

Executive Produced by: Todd Lubin, Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, Douglas Banker, Ben Affleck, Gillian Brown, Dani Bernfeld

Runtime: 90 minutes

Streaming: Now on Prime Video worldwide

