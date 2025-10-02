WATCH THE NEW TRAILER FOR JUSTIN LIN'S LAST DAYS MOVIE ABOUT MISSIONARY JOHN ALLEN CHAU

Last Days

Vertical will release LAST DAYS only in theaters October 24th

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast & Furious visionary Justin Lin returns to his independent roots with Last Days, a riveting new drama based on the true story of missionary John Allen Chau. The film will release exclusively in theaters on October 24.

Justin Lin's Last Days follows 26-year-old John Allen Chau’s journey to fulfill his life’s mission. He embarks on a dangerous adventure across the globe to share his faith with the isolated tribe of North Sentinel Island, while a detective from the Andaman Islands races to stop him before he does harm to himself or the tribe.

John's mission quickly dominated headlines across the globe, with reactions ranging from reverence to ridicule—some calling him a martyr, others denouncing him as reckless. Like millions, Lin first encountered Chau’s story in a news broadcast. “I’m not religious so I couldn’t wrap my head around someone's motivation to kayak to a remote island, potentially bringing disease and other dangers with them,” Lin recalls. Then the screen flashed an image of Chau—a young Asian American man. “Something just hit me: who am I to judge someone so quickly? I have a 16-year-old son. I thought: that’s somebody’s kid, that’s somebody’s brother. That twenty-second judgment I made led me to a three-year journey to make this film and examine not only John Chau’s life, but my own biases. I knew from the beginning I wanted to tell John’s story without judging him.”

Based on Alex Perry’s acclaimed Outside Magazine article, “The Last Days of John Allen Chau,” Last Days looks beyond the headlines to bring John's story to the big screen. Marking Lin’s stirring return to independent cinema, the film offers an emotionally nuanced portrait of a young man searching for meaning at the edges of the world.

Sky Yang leads as John Chau, delivering a performance of quiet intensity and vulnerability, alongside Radhika Apte, Naveen Andrews, Ken Leung, Toby Wallace, and Ciara Bravo.

Directed by | Justin Lin

Screenplay by | Ben Ripley

Produced by | Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson, Salvador Gatdula, Andrew Schneider

Starring | Sky Yang, Radhika Apte, Naveen Andrews, Ken Leung, Toby Wallace, Ciara Bravo

