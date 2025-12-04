Dr. Anelia Sutton Announces Launch of the Judge Lilly White™ Podcast

Dr. Anelia Sutton plays Judge Lilly White character

A New Educational+Entertainment Series Making Legal Concepts Simple, Accessible, and Engaging for Everyday People

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Anelia Sutton , founder of Mission Possible University and creator of the LawEd™ movement, announces the official launch of the Judge Lilly White™ Podcast, an educational-entertainment series designed to simplify practical legal concepts for everyday listeners across multiple platforms.The podcast builds on the viral popularity of the Judge Lilly White™ character—an original fictional persona created by Dr. Sutton. The series blends humor, storytelling, and approachable explanations to help audiences engage with legal topics that often feel overwhelming or difficult to navigate.“People want legal education that empowers without intimidating,” said Dr. Anelia Sutton, host and creator. “Judge Lilly White gives us a way to deliver important lessons with warmth, personality, and clarity—while keeping the content fun, memorable, and accessible.”The Judge Lilly White™ Podcast explores practical, real-world legal topics, including:Understanding courtroom proceduresNavigating child support and family court mattersProtecting your rights during traffic encountersDocumenting interactions with public officialsBuilding confidence inside the legal systemEach episode supports Dr. Sutton’s mission to make legal education simple, engaging, and widely accessible.The podcast is available now on all major platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music. Listeners can access every platform directly through: https://aneliasutton.com/lilly About Judge Lilly White™Judge Lilly White™ is a fictional character created by Dr. Anelia Sutton for educational and entertainment purposes. The character serves as an approachable and engaging teaching tool, helping audiences understand practical legal concepts through storytelling and humor.About Dr. Anelia SuttonDr. Anelia Sutton is the founder of Mission Possible University, creator of the LawEd™ movement, author of The Law Revolution , and host of the Legal Education NOT Advice™ Podcast. Her work focuses on helping everyday people learn how to navigate the legal system with confidence, clarity, and practical knowledge.For Media or Contact InquiriesPlease visit: https://aneliasutton.com/contact Media resources available at: https://aneliasutton.com/media

