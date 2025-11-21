Dr. Anelia Sutton Releases Public Report Highlighting the Growing Demand for Practical Legal Education Through LawEd™

Dr. Anelia Sutton #LawEd coined by Dr. Anelia Sutton

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Possible University founder Dr. Anelia Sutton has released a new public report outlining the increasing demand for accessible, practical legal education in the United States through the LawEd™ model.The report includes enrollment data, student experiences, and summarized findings from educational materials currently available on the University’s public platforms.New Report Shows Strong Engagement With Practical Legal LearningThe newly published report highlights:26,000+ enrolled students in Mission Possible UniversitySignificant engagement with introductory LawEd™ lessonsRecurring student feedback emphasizing confidence and improved understanding of legal processesA rising interest in community-based legal literacy resourcesLawEd™, coined by Dr. Sutton as the short-code for Law Education, provides simplified explanations of legal rights and systems intended for the general public.“Many individuals are seeking clear, practical information that helps them understand everyday legal situations,” Dr. Sutton said. “This report shows that people value direct, accessible instruction.”Report AvailabilityThe full report is publicly accessible on the Mission Possible University website and includes:Enrollment statisticsStudent-submitted experiencesSummaries of LawEd™ educational modulesAn overview of the University’s existing legal education resourcesThe report does not offer predictions, projections, or future program announcements and focuses solely on information currently available to the public.About Mission Possible UniversityMission Possible University is an online education platform providing practical legal education resources for individuals seeking to better understand their rights and navigate common legal matters. The University focuses on accessible, easy-to-understand content designed for the general public.About Dr. Anelia SuttonDr. Anelia Sutton is the founder of Mission Possible University, creator of LawEd™, and author of The Law Revolution . Her work focuses on helping individuals gain clarity in everyday legal situations through practical educational tools.For Media or Contact InquiriesPlease visit: aneliasutton.com/contact and aneliasutton.com/media

