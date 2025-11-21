Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,553 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Anelia Sutton Releases Public Report Highlighting the Growing Demand for Practical Legal Education Through LawEd™

Dr. Anelia Sutton

Dr. Anelia Sutton

#LawEd coined by Dr. Anelia Sutton

#LawEd coined by Dr. Anelia Sutton

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Possible University founder Dr. Anelia Sutton has released a new public report outlining the increasing demand for accessible, practical legal education in the United States through the LawEd™ model.

The report includes enrollment data, student experiences, and summarized findings from educational materials currently available on the University’s public platforms.

New Report Shows Strong Engagement With Practical Legal Learning

The newly published report highlights:

26,000+ enrolled students in Mission Possible University

Significant engagement with introductory LawEd™ lessons

Recurring student feedback emphasizing confidence and improved understanding of legal processes

A rising interest in community-based legal literacy resources

LawEd™, coined by Dr. Sutton as the short-code for Law Education, provides simplified explanations of legal rights and systems intended for the general public.

“Many individuals are seeking clear, practical information that helps them understand everyday legal situations,” Dr. Sutton said. “This report shows that people value direct, accessible instruction.”

Report Availability
The full report is publicly accessible on the Mission Possible University website and includes:

Enrollment statistics

Student-submitted experiences

Summaries of LawEd™ educational modules

An overview of the University’s existing legal education resources

The report does not offer predictions, projections, or future program announcements and focuses solely on information currently available to the public.
https://missionpossibleuniversity.com/public-report

About Mission Possible University
Mission Possible University is an online education platform providing practical legal education resources for individuals seeking to better understand their rights and navigate common legal matters. The University focuses on accessible, easy-to-understand content designed for the general public.

About Dr. Anelia Sutton
Dr. Anelia Sutton is the founder of Mission Possible University, creator of LawEd™, and author of The Law Revolution. Her work focuses on helping individuals gain clarity in everyday legal situations through practical educational tools.

For Media or Contact Inquiries
Please visit: aneliasutton.com/contact and aneliasutton.com/media

Dr. Anelia Sutton
IRON Sharpens IRON Council
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

The Law Revolution Book – Legal Power in Your Hands

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Anelia Sutton Releases Public Report Highlighting the Growing Demand for Practical Legal Education Through LawEd™

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more