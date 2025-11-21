Dr. Anelia Sutton Launches 'Legal Education NOT Advice' Podcast

Dr. Anelia Sutton - Legal Education NOT Advice Podcast

Dr. Sutton expands her LawEd™ mission with a podcast designed to make legal knowledge clear, useful, and easy to understand.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Anelia Sutton , founder of Mission Possible University and creator of LawEd™, announces the launch of her new podcast, “Legal Education NOT Advice,” a weekly show designed to help the public better understand how the legal system works — without giving legal advice.The podcast focuses on practical legal education, real-world scenarios, and the foundational knowledge people need to navigate everyday legal challenges more confidently. Each episode breaks down complex legal concepts into accessible, easy-to-understand lessons that listeners can apply to their daily lives.“Legal Education NOT Advice” was created in response to the nationwide demand for greater clarity around legal processes. With more than 26,000 students enrolled in Mission Possible University, Dr. Sutton has witnessed firsthand how accessible legal education can dramatically improve a person’s ability to understand their rights.Podcast Purpose - The show aims to:Expand public access to legal educationHelp listeners understand their rights and responsibilitiesReduce fear and confusion around legal terminology and proceduresEncourage informed decision-making when engaging with the legal systemAbout the Legal Education NOT Advice PodcastListeners can expect weekly episodes featuring:Simplified explanations of legal conceptsEducational discussions around civil, family, and consumer rightsStep-by-step breakdowns of common legal processesConversations about legal literacy as a social goodThe podcast is an educational initiative by Dr. Sutton and is not a substitute for legal counsel.About Dr. Anelia SuttonDr. Anelia Sutton is the founder of Mission Possible University and the architect behind LawEd™, a movement dedicated to expanding public access to practical legal education. She is the author of The Law Revolution and a leading voice in the advancement of legal literacy nationwide.For Media or Contact InformationVisit: aneliasutton.com/contactMedia Center: aneliasutton.com/media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.