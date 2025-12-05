PIMIC and Naiscorp Robotics Partner on Breakthrough Voice Intelligence for Service Robots

Environmental Noise Cancellation with only single microphone input Companion Robot

PIMIC’s Clarity NC100 AI Noise-Cancellation Chip Enables Robots to Understand Human Speech Accurately — Even in Busy Airports, Hospitals, and Public Areas

We’re excited to work with Naiscorp Robotics to enable reliable robot interactions in noisy environments. With up to 40 dB on-chip noise reduction, Clarity NC100 enables a new on-device standard.” — Subi Krishnamurthy

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PIMIC Inc., a leader in ultra-efficient AI inference silicon powered by its Jetstreme™ processing-in-memory (PIM) architecture, today announced a strategic partnership with Naiscorp Robotics , an emerging innovator in service and companion robots across banking, government, aviation, and homecare sectors.Naiscorp Robotics has integrated PIMIC’s Clarity NC100 — a deep neural network powered, on-device noise cancellation chip — into its next-generation robotic platform. The NC100 delivers up to 40 dB of background and environmental noise reduction while consuming 150 uA, enabling robots to capture and understand voice commands with far higher clarity in complex, noisy real-world environments.A Verified Performance Leap: ASR WER Improved From 15% to 5%In recent field tests across malls, airports, and service halls, the Clarity NC100 improved Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Word Error Rate (WER) from 15% to 5% — a 66% reduction in misheard or missed commands.This improvement translates into:• More reliable command recognition• Smoother and more natural conversations• Higher user trust in customer-facing environments• Meaningful performance boosts without cloud dependence“We’re excited to work with Naiscorp Robotics to enable reliable robot interactions in noisy environments,” said Subi Krishnamurthy, CEO and CTO of PIMIC. “With up to 40 dB on-chip noise reduction, Clarity NC100 enables a new on-device standard.”“Naiscorp builds robots that must operate where people actually live and work — inside banks, airports, clinics, and homes,” said Tai Nguyen, CEO of Naiscorp Robotics. “By integrating PIMIC’s NC100, we’ve achieved a breakthrough in voice reliability, reducing ASR errors from 15% to 5% at miniscule additional power consumption. That performance difference is immediately visible to customers.”Real-World Traction Following NC100 IntegrationWith voice reliability dramatically improved, Naiscorp Robotics has already achieved:• Commercial sales of service robots to multiple banks• Demos and evaluation deployments with government agencies• Showcase deployments with airlines and terminal service operators• Development of a healthcare–homecare robot prototype for eldercare and chronic-care environmentsThese deployments validate the NC100’s value in real customer operations.Live Demonstrations at CES 2026PIMIC and Naiscorp Robotics will jointly exhibit NC100-empowered robots at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, offering:• Real-time noise cancellation demos•. ASR performance comparisons with and without NC100 noise cancellation• Hands-on voice interaction experience• Previews of edge multimodal perception and on-device LLM capabilitiesAccredited media will be able to book private demo sessions.Future CollaborationBoth companies are exploring deeper integration, including PIMIC’s upcoming Jetstreme™ PIM processors for real-time multimodal vision, sensor fusion, and edge-native language models, enabling fully autonomous, low-power, highly responsive robots for next-generation service and homecare applications.Press ContactsPIMIC Inc. — contact@pimic.aiNaiscorp Robotics — press@naiscorp.comAbout PIMICPIMIC Inc. designs ultra-efficient edge-AI semiconductors that bring real-time intelligence to battery-powered devices. Its Jetstreme™ processing-in-memory architecture delivers exceptional performance at dramatically lower power for audio, vision, and multimodal AI workloads. Learn more at https://pimic.ai About Naiscorp RoboticsNaiscorp Robotics is a Vietnam-based robotics innovator building intelligent service and companion robots for banks, government agencies, airports, and homecare environments. The company delivers full-stack robotics capability — from hardware, electrical engineering, and embedded systems to AI perception, voice interaction, autonomous navigation, and cloud orchestration. Naiscorp’s customized service robots are already deployed commercially and the company is actively developing an advanced home healthcare companion platform. Learn more at https://naiscorp.com

