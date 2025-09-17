PIMIC and Luxshare-ICT Announce Strategic Collaboration to Create Next-Gen AI Wearables

Driving next-gen wearables with ultra-efficient edge AI for longer battery life and premium experiences

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PIMIC Inc., a U.S.-based pioneer in ultra-efficient edge-AI semiconductors, and Luxshare Precision, a global leader in wearable innovation, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop next-generation wearable devices powered by PIMIC’s edge-AI silicon.The partnership combines PIMIC’s breakthrough edge-AI chips with Luxshare-ICT’s world-class wearable platforms to deliver higher performance, longer battery life, and premium user experiences. Together, the companies aim to enable smaller, smarter devices capable of running powerful on-device AI without relying on cloud connectivity.“Luxshare-ICT has established itself as a leader in the wearable ecosystem, and PIMIC is proud to partner with them to bring our ultra-efficient AI silicon into their next-generation devices,” said Subi Krishnamurthy, CEO of PIMIC. “Our collaboration is a milestone toward truly AI-first wearables—delivering superior performance with exceptional battery life.”By leveraging PIMIC’s proprietary Jetstreme™ processing-in-memory architecture, the joint solution will enable real-time inference for workloads such as voice interaction and advanced sensor fusion—while maintaining ultra-low power consumption. This opens new possibilities for wearables to become more intelligent companions in everyday life, from fitness and wellness to healthcare and beyond.“This partnership with PIMIC strengthens our effort to bring innovative acoustic solutions to end users especially considering ultra-low power consumption and compact form factor for mechanical layout by integrating PIMIC AI solutions.” said Ronald Yuan, Sr. Director of Luxshare-ICT Technology Committee. “The joint technology cooperation will be applied soon to wearable products such as wireless headsets, AI/AR glasses, and AIoT devices to fulfill the innovation-to-market strategy of both companies.”The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to accelerating on-device AI in consumer products and establishing a new benchmark for the wearable and AIoT industry.Press ContactsPIMIC Inc. — contact@pimic.aiLuxshare Precision — info@luxshare-ict.comAbout PIMICPIMIC Inc. builds ultra-efficient edge-AI semiconductors that enable real-time intelligence in battery-powered devices. PIMIC’s Jetstreme™ processing-in-memory architecture delivers high performance at extremely low power for audio, vision, and multimodal workloads. Learn more at [pimic.ai].About Luxshare PrecisionLuxshare Precision is a leading global designer and manufacturer of consumer electronics and wearable platforms, delivering advanced engineering, manufacturing, and integration at scale. Learn more at [luxshare-ict.com].

