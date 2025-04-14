PIMIC to Demo Breakthrough Edge AI Platform at TSMC 2025 North America Technology Symposium

CUPERTINO / 95014, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PIMIC , an emerging leader in AI semiconductor innovation, will showcase its latest product innovation in the Innovation Zone at the upcoming TSMC 2025 North America Technology Symposium. The company will present its next-generation AI acceleration platform, developed on TSMC’s cutting-edge process technology. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at the Santa Clara Convention Center.At the event, PIMIC will showcase its Jetstreme™️, a high-efficiency, processing-in-memory solution for large AI models on local edge devices. Scalable to TSMC’s industry-leading process nodes, Jetstreme™️ delivers at least a 10× improvement in power, performance, and area (PPA). By integrating multiple key technologies, Jetstreme™️-based silicon will achieve petaOPS-class performance (over 1,000 TOPS), enabling real-time, agentic AI in robotics and autonomous systems.PIMIC will be presenting a live demo of CLARITY ™️ NC100, an AI-powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) chip that provides advanced noise suppression through a single microphone while consuming only 150µA—an industry-leading level of efficiency."Being invited to exhibit in the Innovation Zone at the TSMC Technology Symposium is an incredible honor and a testament to the work our team has done to push the boundaries of Edge AI," said Subi Krishnamurthy, CEO and CTO of PIMIC. "We are proud to demonstrate how TSMC’s technology is helping us to deliver scalable, ultra-efficient, and transformative AI chips for a wide range of real-world applications. PIMIC's team is looking forward to engaging with ecosystem partners and exploring new opportunities for collaboration."PIMIC’s demonstration in the Innovation Zone, alongside its accompanying pitch session as part of the "Innovate with TSMC!" Forum, will highlight how PIMIC addresses today’s most pressing Edge AI challenges.About PIMICFounded in 2022 and based in Cupertino, California, PIMIC is an AI semiconductor company specializing in ultra-efficient silicon solutions for Edge AI applications. The company’s chip products deliver industry-leading performance and power efficiency, enabling advanced AI capabilities in compact, low-power devices. With a focus on empowering devices at the edge, PIMIC aims to redefine how AI is integrated into everyday technology.

