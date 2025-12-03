Release of Iowa Labor Force and Jobs Data to Resume December 10

Following delays caused by the federal government shutdown, the release of Iowa’s labor force and jobs data will begin resuming next week. Statewide data for the month of September will be released on Wednesday, December 10.

Iowa’s statewide labor force report relies on federally-collected survey data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and U.S. Census Bureau, therefore the collection and generation of reports needed for release was disrupted during the shutdown.

BLS has announced that state labor force data for October will not be published due to a break in survey collection during the shutdown. However, survey data for October’s jobs report (non-farm employment) was collected and will be included alongside Iowa's November data release.

IWD continues to work with its federal partners to establish the release schedule for the remainder of the year and an update will be published once available.

Media Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov