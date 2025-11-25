IowaWORKS Cedar Rapids to Hold Grand Opening Event with Kirkwood on November 20

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA – The new and improved location for workforce services in the Cedar Rapids area will soon host a formal grand opening that will welcome local officials, community and workforce partners, and area employers. Formed as a partnership between IowaWORKS and Kirkwood Community College, the location on 1025 Kirkwood Parkway SW in Cedar Rapids represents a shared commitment to expanding workforce services and educational opportunities for Iowans in the region.

The new building first opened its doors in late summer, acting as both the American Job Center for Cedar Rapids and a connection point to community college programs from Kirkwood’s campus. The grand opening on Thursday, November 20, will formally recognize the success of this collaboration and highlight its growing impact on the local workforce.

Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) Executive Director Beth Townsend and Kirkwood President Dr. Kristie Fisher will be joined by Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell, Central Iowa Workforce Development Board Executive Director Tim Carson, and business and community leaders to commemorate the building’s successful opening.

The event is open to members of the media and the general public. It will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours of the new facility, and opportunities to learn about the valuable services being offered at the new location. Additional details are included below.

“This partnership has not only created a centralized hub for workforce services, it also has enhanced our ability to respond more efficiently and effectively to the needs of Iowans,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Local job seekers and the employers seeking their talents will now have easier access to the resources they need, and we’re excited to see the long-term impact this will have on the region.”

“This collaboration is really about opening doors for people,” said Kirkwood Executive Director of Skills to Employment Carla Andorf. “When education and workforce services come together under one roof, it makes it so much easier for Iowans to find the support they need to reach their goals. Whether someone is looking to start a new career, build new skills, or connect with local employers, this collaboration helps make those opportunities possible.”

Event Details

What

Formal Grand Opening of Iowa WORKS Cedar Rapids Office

Featuring: Ribbon-cutting ceremony with local and state leaders Guided tours of the new facility and demonstrations of IowaWORKS services Networking opportunities with workforce professionals and educators



When

Thursday, November 20, 2025

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where

1025 Kirkwood Pkwy SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Who

Beth Townsend, Executive Director, Iowa Workforce Development

Dr. Kristie Fisher, President, Kirkwood Community College

Tiffany O'Donnell, Mayor, City of Cedar Rapids

Tim Carson, Executive Director, Central Iowa Workforce Development Board

Ashley Ferguson, Vice President of Training & Development, TrueNorth Companies

IowaWORKS and Kirkwood Community College Staff



Media Contacts

Iowa Workforce Development

Jesse Dougherty, Marketing and Communications Officer

jesse.dougherty@iwd.iowa.gov, 515-229-9136

Kirkwood Community College

Justin Hoehn, Director Media Relations and Communications

justin.hoehn@kirkwood.edu, 319-621-6682