New Work-Based Learning Webinar Coming In January: Launching a High School IT Community Help Desk
Join Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Education for a new webinar to discover how work-based learning (WBL) can make a real impact in the lives of both students and older Iowans. This January 27, 2026, webinar will showcase how to create a High School IT Community Help Desk to assist residents of senior living facilities with everyday tech tasks - such as attaching a photo to an email and installing a solitaire app without ads - while helping students develop technical and customer service skills that support their long-term success.
The webinar will feature the partnership between NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls and the Waterloo Career Center and provide a firsthand look at how how employers and schools can collaborate to offer this opportunity locally.
Work-Based Learning Webinar: Launching a High School IT Community Help Desk
January 27, 2026
3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Register for the Webinar (Zoom)
View Handout: Launch Your High School IT Community Help Desk
For more information on the current webinar series, visit Second Work-Based Learning (WBL) Webinar Series Summary.
