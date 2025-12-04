AMPP, ASEF Sign Global Cooperation Agreement to Advance Shipbuilding Standards, Technical Exchange, and Maritime Safety

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

The Global Cooperation Agreement between AMPP and ASEF will strengthen collaboration in shipbuilding technology, corrosion-mitigation practices, standards development, and maritime safety.

The Global Cooperation Agreement between AMPP and ASEF will strengthen collaboration in shipbuilding technology, corrosion-mitigation practices, standards development, and maritime safety.

Jennifer Merck, AMPP Vice President of Maritime, and Takuya Minato, ASEF Secretary General, sign a global cooperation agreement.

Jennifer Merck, AMPP Vice President of Maritime, and Takuya Minato, ASEF Secretary General, sign a global cooperation agreement.

Global cooperation agreement expands AMPP–ASEF collaboration on shipbuilding standards, safety, and technical innovation.

This cooperation agreement strengthens AMPP’s global footprint and our ability to support shipbuilders with proven corrosion-control expertise and standards-based solutions.”
— Alan Thomas
TOKYO, JAPAN, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, and the Active Shipbuilding Experts’ Federation (ASEF), representing national shipbuilders of IMO Member States, have signed a Global Cooperation Agreement to strengthen collaboration in shipbuilding technology, corrosion-mitigation practices, standards development, and maritime safety.

The agreement establishes a formal, nonexclusive framework for cooperation that enables both organizations to exchange technical expertise, advance progress in corrosion control and protective coatings, and support coordinated engagement with the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Under the agreement, AMPP and ASEF will collaborate on key initiatives, including joint regulatory advocacy at IMO, reciprocal participation in annual conferences, publication and multilingual article exchanges, and technical cooperation on emerging maritime technologies—such as IMO PSPC requirements, biofouling management, eco-friendly coatings, and remote monitoring systems. The organizations may also pursue separate agreements to support the adoption and harmonization of coatings and corrosion standards for shipbuilding.

“This agreement strengthens the technical bridge between the global shipbuilding community and the corrosion-control expertise that AMPP brings to the maritime sector,” said Jennifer Merck, Vice President of Maritime at AMPP. “By formalizing collaboration with ASEF, we are enabling shipbuilders across IMO Member States to access clearer guidance, stronger standards alignment, and advanced tools that directly support maritime safety, long-term asset integrity, and environmental stewardship.”

Both organizations emphasized the importance of coordinated global action to strengthen maritime safety and improve coatings and corrosion-control practices across shipbuilding markets.

“This agreement marks an important step forward in advancing international cooperation and standards alignment in the shipbuilding industry," said Takuya Minato, ASEF Secretary General. "Together with AMPP, ASEF will promote corrosion-control technologies and the harmonization of coating standards, contributing to enhanced maritime safety and sustainability.”

Through this agreement, AMPP and ASEF will enhance global knowledge exchange, support regulatory alignment, and expand access to training, standards, and best practices benefiting shipbuilders worldwide.

“This cooperation agreement strengthens AMPP’s global footprint and our ability to support shipbuilders with proven corrosion-control expertise and standards-based solutions,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “Working alongside ASEF ensures that AMPP’s voice and technical leadership remain central to improving maritime safety, sustainability, and regulatory outcomes worldwide.”

The Global Cooperation Agreement reinforces both organizations’ commitment to strengthening corrosion-mitigation practices, supporting global regulatory alignment, and enhancing the shipbuilding industry’s capacity to design, build, and maintain safe, resilient, and environmentally responsible vessels.

Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AMPP, ASEF Sign Global Cooperation Agreement to Advance Shipbuilding Standards, Technical Exchange, and Maritime Safety

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Military Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
Company/Organization
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
15835 Park Ten Place
Houston, Texas, 77084
United States
+1 330-714-8302
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 38,500 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

More From This Author
AMPP, ASEF Sign Global Cooperation Agreement to Advance Shipbuilding Standards, Technical Exchange, and Maritime Safety
AMPP CEO Alan Thomas Appointed to Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) Board
AMPP Selected for National Shipbuilding Research Program Award to Advance AI Workforce Modeling for Maritime Trades
View All Stories From This Author