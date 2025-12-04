AMPP, ASEF Sign Global Cooperation Agreement to Advance Shipbuilding Standards, Technical Exchange, and Maritime Safety
The Global Cooperation Agreement between AMPP and ASEF will strengthen collaboration in shipbuilding technology, corrosion-mitigation practices, standards development, and maritime safety.
Global cooperation agreement expands AMPP–ASEF collaboration on shipbuilding standards, safety, and technical innovation.
The agreement establishes a formal, nonexclusive framework for cooperation that enables both organizations to exchange technical expertise, advance progress in corrosion control and protective coatings, and support coordinated engagement with the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
Under the agreement, AMPP and ASEF will collaborate on key initiatives, including joint regulatory advocacy at IMO, reciprocal participation in annual conferences, publication and multilingual article exchanges, and technical cooperation on emerging maritime technologies—such as IMO PSPC requirements, biofouling management, eco-friendly coatings, and remote monitoring systems. The organizations may also pursue separate agreements to support the adoption and harmonization of coatings and corrosion standards for shipbuilding.
“This agreement strengthens the technical bridge between the global shipbuilding community and the corrosion-control expertise that AMPP brings to the maritime sector,” said Jennifer Merck, Vice President of Maritime at AMPP. “By formalizing collaboration with ASEF, we are enabling shipbuilders across IMO Member States to access clearer guidance, stronger standards alignment, and advanced tools that directly support maritime safety, long-term asset integrity, and environmental stewardship.”
Both organizations emphasized the importance of coordinated global action to strengthen maritime safety and improve coatings and corrosion-control practices across shipbuilding markets.
“This agreement marks an important step forward in advancing international cooperation and standards alignment in the shipbuilding industry," said Takuya Minato, ASEF Secretary General. "Together with AMPP, ASEF will promote corrosion-control technologies and the harmonization of coating standards, contributing to enhanced maritime safety and sustainability.”
Through this agreement, AMPP and ASEF will enhance global knowledge exchange, support regulatory alignment, and expand access to training, standards, and best practices benefiting shipbuilders worldwide.
“This cooperation agreement strengthens AMPP’s global footprint and our ability to support shipbuilders with proven corrosion-control expertise and standards-based solutions,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “Working alongside ASEF ensures that AMPP’s voice and technical leadership remain central to improving maritime safety, sustainability, and regulatory outcomes worldwide.”
The Global Cooperation Agreement reinforces both organizations’ commitment to strengthening corrosion-mitigation practices, supporting global regulatory alignment, and enhancing the shipbuilding industry’s capacity to design, build, and maintain safe, resilient, and environmentally responsible vessels.
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.