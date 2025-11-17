AMPP CEO Alan Thomas Appointed to Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) Board

Appointment strengthens collaboration between AMPP and TEES to advance applied research, materials performance, and workforce development.

I’m honored to contribute to the Board and to help strengthen collaboration that benefits our industry, our members, and the communities we ultimately serve.”
— Alan Thomas
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Alan Thomas has been appointed to the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) External Technical Collaboration Board for a three-year term beginning November 2025 and ending August 2028.

As one of the nation’s leading applied engineering research agencies, TEES plays a central role in advancing technologies and workforce solutions that directly intersect with AMPP’s mission. Thomas’s appointment strengthens the connection between AMPP and a research enterprise deeply engaged in materials performance, infrastructure reliability, and engineering innovation.

“TEES brings together leaders who are committed to solving real-world engineering challenges,” Thomas said. “Its focus on applied research, technology transfer, and workforce development aligns directly with AMPP’s purpose. I’m honored to contribute to the Board and to help strengthen collaboration that benefits our industry, our members, and the communities we ultimately serve.”

Thomas’s service on the Board will enhance AMPP’s visibility across engineering sectors that rely on advanced materials protection and corrosion-control expertise. His participation provides AMPP with a broader voice in national conversations around engineering innovation and positions AMPP to engage earlier in research pipelines that influence standards, technology transitions, and long-term workforce readiness.

The TEES External Technical Collaboration Board advises agency leadership on strategic priorities, emerging research opportunities, and ways to strengthen collaboration between industry, academia, and government. Board members meet twice annually and serve as advocates for TEES and the broader Texas A&M University System engineering enterprise.

Thomas joined AMPP as CEO in 2023 and brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in coatings, manufacturing, technology integration, and nonprofit management. He previously led GRIDIRON, LLC, oversaw the launch and growth of Array Coating Technology, LLC, and held senior executive roles in global nonprofit operations. A former member of the U.S. Coast Guard, Thomas holds an MBA with a concentration in finance from Tulane University.

For more information about AMPP, visit www.ampp.org.

About

The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 38,500 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

