AMPP Selected for National Shipbuilding Research Program Award to Advance AI Workforce Modeling for Maritime Trades
AMPP earns first NSRP award as lead organization to develop AI-driven workforce models strengthening U.S. maritime readiness and capability.
AMPP’s project, Accelerated Workforce Readiness via Dynamic Workforce Modeling, was chosen through the competitive Panel Project Solicitation issued in May 2025. The initiative is part of more than $3.38 million in government-funded projects advancing innovative shipbuilding and sustainment solutions.
Endorsed by BAE Systems, GD – Bath Iron Works, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, and NAVSEA 05P2, the 12-month project will develop AI-enabled, dynamic workforce models designed to identify and mitigate critical skills gaps in corrosion protection and performance roles. These models will support data-driven workforce planning and strengthen readiness across both the Navy and industry partners. This project will also build on AMPP’s ongoing work through the Gates Foundation-funded credential transparency initiative and the earlier Old Dominion University-led MSTA 1.0 effort, extending those insights into a maritime workforce modeling framework.
“Being selected for this NSRP project underscores AMPP’s role in building a ready, resilient maritime workforce,” said Jennifer Rogers, Senior Director of Education at AMPP. “By applying AI-enabled, dynamic workforce modeling to corrosion protection and performance roles, we can pinpoint critical skill gaps faster and proactively prepare colleagues for the future of work, helping Navy and industry partners scale capability where it matters most.”
The award also highlights AMPP’s broader commitment to developing future-ready talent and advancing data-driven workforce solutions across the maritime sector.
“This selection reflects the growing recognition of AMPP’s technical expertise and the vital role our industry plays in strengthening the nation’s maritime workforce,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “By leading this project, we are helping ensure U.S. shipyards have the talent, tools, and data-driven insights needed to support naval readiness and long-term industrial capability.”
NSRP’s mission is to employ a collaborative framework that develops, matures, and transitions industry-relevant technologies and processes into the U.S. shipyard industrial base. Through shared research, best-practice exchange, and targeted innovation, the program enables shipbuilders and repair facilities to improve efficiency and meet long-term fleet demands.
