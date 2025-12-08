Sunrider® Receives Dual Beauty News NYC Editor’s Choice Awards for Skincare and Lip Care Excellence

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrider International, a global leader in herbal wellness and beauty, proudly announces that Beauty News NYC has recognized two Kandesnproducts with prestigious Editor’s Choice Awards. Kandesn Pure Bio Cellulose Under Eye Mask earned Best Under Eye Mask, while Kandesn Sheer Glow Dew Balm & Lip Dew Balm received Best Nourishing Lip Gloss—honoring the efficacy and ingredient integrity of both products.The Beauty News NYC Editor’s Choice Awards celebrate excellence across the beauty industry, spotlighting products that exemplify innovation, clean formulations, and high performance. Each year, the editorial team recognizes standout brands in skincare , cosmetics, wellness, and more.Award-Winning FormulationsKandesn Pure Bio Cellulose Under Eye MaskInspired by advanced Korean skincare, these serum-rich biodegradable masks deliver a concentrated surge of hydration to the delicate under-eye area. Infused with niacinamide, retinol, meadowfoam seed oil, and pumpkin extract, they help reduce the appearance of fine lines, puffiness, and dullness—leaving skin smooth, bright, and revitalized.Kandesn Sheer Glow Dew Balm & Lip Dew BalmFormulated with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and botanical emollients, these luxurious lip balms deeply hydrate and condition for soft, supple lips. The Sheer Glow Dew Balm adds a touch of buildable color, while the Lip Dew Balm provides luminous, non-sticky shine—delivering effortless radiance and lasting nourishment.“Receiving dual recognition from Beauty News NYC is a testament to Sunrider’s commitment to clean, effective, and luxurious formulations,” said Sunny Beutler, CEO of Sunrider International . “Our Kandesn line strikes the perfect balance of nature and science—enhancing beauty with high-performance, plant-based ingredients that care for people and are gentle on the planet.”At Sunrider, beauty and wellness are deeply interconnected. The company’s formulations blend time-honored herbal tradition with advanced scientific innovation to promote healthy-looking, naturally beautiful skin. In tune with this, Sunrider upholds a strong commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability, using ingredients that are plant-based, cruelty-free, and free of parabens, animal byproducts, and artificial fragrances.About Beauty News NYCFounded in 2003, Beauty News NYC is the first independent digital beauty magazine in the United States, celebrating beauty as both a lifestyle and an evolving art form. Its annual Editor’s Choice Awards honor brands that embody innovation, authenticity, and ingredient integrity across the beauty, skincare, and wellness industries.About Sunrider InternationalSunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the chance to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise spanning nearly 50 countries and regions.

