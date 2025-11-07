Sunrider® International Presented with DSA 2025 Excellence in Business Award

Sunrider Logo

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrider International was honored to receive the Direct Selling Association (DSA) 2025 Excellence in Business Award for its groundbreaking compliance training program. The annual DSA Awards recognize companies in the direct selling industry for their innovation, creativity, and commitment to ethical business practices.DSA President and CEO Dave Grimaldi traveled to Sunrider’s World Headquarters in Torrance, California, on October 30 to personally present the award to Sunrider CEO Sunny Beutler, recognizing the company’s landmark achievement.“These winners represent the gold standard of direct selling,” said Grimaldi, “Their work demonstrates how businesses can achieve growth while operating with transparency, innovation, and a deep respect for customers and independent sellers. These programs set a model for others in the channel.”The DSA is the national trade association for companies that market products and services directly to consumers through an independent sales force. Its mission is to advance a policy and regulatory environment that embraces innovation, protects consumers, and empowers entrepreneurs worldwide to build businesses on their own terms, while guiding member companies toward the highest ethical standards and sustainable growth.The award ceremony, held in the main lobby of Sunrider headquarters, brought together Sunrider executives, employees, Independent Business Owners (IBOs), and key team members.“This moment marks a milestone not only for Sunrider but for our entire global community,” said Beutler, “We’re deeply honored that the DSA recognized our creative approach to compliance training. This award reinforces our belief that learning can be fun, meaningful, and transformative when built on authenticity and shared values.”The Chen Grandkids on Compliance series was first introduced during Sunrider’s 2024 Grand Convention. Featuring the grandchildren of company founders, Dr. Tei-Fu Chen and Dr. Oi-Lin Chen, the unscripted, kid-led videos simplify complex compliance topics—such as income claims, product claims, and ethical selling — through candid, captivating conversations.The program’s blend of humor, heart, and clarity has resonated across Sunrider’s global community, helping make compliance training more accessible and engaging for IBOs worldwide.About Sunrider International Sunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the chance to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.About the Direct Selling Association (DSA)We are the collective voice of the visionaries, entrepreneurs, trailblazing women, and innovators comprising the most powerful, people-driven distribution channel in the world. Our mission is to advance a policy and regulatory environment that embraces innovation, protects consumers, and empowers entrepreneurs across America and the globe to build businesses on their own terms. In 2024, direct selling took place across the United States, generating $34.7 billion in retail sales, and 5.4 million entrepreneurs in the U.S. sold products or services through the direct selling channel, providing a personalized buying experience for millions of customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.