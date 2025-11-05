Sunrider’s Dr. Chen® UrbanShield™ Nourishing Serum Wins 2025 Beauty Innovation Award

Sunrider Logo

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrider International is proud to announce that its Dr. Chen UrbanShield Nourishing Serum has been named Hydrating Serum of the Year at the 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards, a prestigious program recognizing the most groundbreaking products, companies, and services in the global beauty industry.An independent platform, the Beauty Innovation Awards celebrate forward-thinking brands shaping the future of skincare, makeup, haircare, and personal care. Winners are recognized globally for advancing beauty through creativity, efficacy, and conscious innovation.Submissions are rigorously evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts, beauty editors, influencers, and brand strategists. Each entry is judged on the following criteria: innovation, performance, functionality, aesthetics, and impact, ensuring winners set a new standard of excellence.Created under the guidance of renowned herbalist and Sunriderfounder Dr. Tei-Fu Chen, UrbanShield Nourishing Serum stood out for its advanced, plant-powered formula that delivers deep hydration and defends the skin’s appearance against daily environmental stressors like pollution and sunlight.This featherlight, non-greasy multitasker is enriched with key ingredients like bacillus ferment, carnosine, and niacinamide (vitamin B3)—sources of probiotics, peptides, and antioxidants that combine to support the skin barrier, visibly diminish fine lines, help improve firmness and elasticity, and minimize the look of pores and redness, all while layering seamlessly under makeup or SPF.Designed for daytime use, Dr. Chen UrbanShield Nourishing Serum pairs perfectly with Dr. Chen Night Renewal Serum. This botanical powerhouse deeply hydrates and visibly smooths skin while you sleep, creating a synergistic day-to-night routine that keeps skin radiant, balanced, and beautifully renewed around the clock.“Dr. Chen UrbanShield Nourishing Serum embodies Sunrider’s commitment to innovation, beauty, and wellness,” said Sunny Beutler, Sunrider CEO. “We are thrilled to be recognized by the Beauty Innovation Awards for a formula that not only hydrates and protects the skin’s appearance but also empowers our customers to face each day with confidence.”About Sunrider International Sunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the chance to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by the expertise of its owners, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

