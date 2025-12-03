EBAD’s PRM9104 Successfully Supports Deployment of Impulse Space’s Mira Spacecraft during Transporter-15 Mission

Precision, low-shock PRM9104 mechanism enables the successful deployment of Impulse Space’s Mira spacecraft during Transporter-15

EBAD advances in-space mobility as PRM9104 successfully deploys Impulse Space’s Mira spacecraft on the Transporter-15 rideshare.

SIMSBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company EBAD ) is proud to announce the successful flight and actuation of its Payload Release Module — PRM9104, where it dispensed Impulse Space’s Mira spacecraft from the launch vehicle’s upper stage during the Transporter-15 rideshare mission. The Mira spacecraft is highly maneuverable and capable of both hosting and deploying payloads. Serving as a responsive, high-thrust platform for commercial, civil, and national security missions, it represents a major advancement in in-space mobility, enabling customers to reach and operate in their final orbits quickly, easily, and affordably. EBAD congratulates Impulse Space on another successful mission and is honored that its precision dispensing technology once again played a key role in enabling Mira’s deployment into space.This mission marks the second successful flight of the PRM9104, building upon the strong heritage of the NEAultra-low shock release mechanism, and the success established by its predecessor, the PRM9103, which has accumulated numerous flights across commercial and government missions. The PRM™ product line continues to expand, with the larger PRM9106 scheduled to take flight in 2026 to support growing payload and constellation requirements.The PRM™ mechanism has been designed to meet the demanding standards of all current and future launch vehicles. This positions EBAD’s PRM™ as one of the few systems aligned with the industry’s rigorous benchmarks for low-shock, redundant, and precise separation systems—an achievement that holds significant importance for spacecraft manufacturers and mission planners.EBAD’s family of PRM™ dispensing mechanisms has been selected for some of the world’s largest commercial and military constellations, chosen for its reliability, simplicity, and proven performance. As demand for responsive launch and in-space mobility accelerates, EBAD remains committed to providing mission-ready hardware that customers can trust.EBAD’s PRM™ is, and continues to be, “Right For Your Mission™”For more information, visit: ebad.com

