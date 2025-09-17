PANDA-MONIUM is coming to Texas: Panda Fest Brings Food, Fun & Culture to Dallas and Austin in November

Panda Fest Brings Food, Fun & Culture to Dallas and Austin

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Panda-monium is about to sweep across Texas! Panda Fest , one of the nation’s fastest-growing Asian food and culture festivals, will make its Dallas debut November 7–9 at Carpenter Park before heading south to Austin for its first-ever celebration November 14–16 at Republic Square. Tickets for both festivals go on sale Wednesday, September 17 at pandafests.com Founded by BiuBiu Xu—the creator of New York City’s acclaimed Dragon Fest—Panda Fest began as a one-day pop-up and quickly grew into a multi-city, multi-day celebration. The festival has sold out in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Minneapolis/St. Paul, cementing its reputation as a must-attend cultural event.“Texas has such a vibrant, diverse community, and we are thrilled to bring Panda Fest here for the very first time,” said Xu. “After selling out in city after city, we know Dallas and Austin are ready for the panda-monium—where food, culture, and fun come together in unforgettable ways.”FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTSCulinary Diversity• Dallas: 60+ Asian food vendors serving 150+ dishes• Austin: 40+ Asian food vendors serving 100+ dishesCultural Marketplace• Dallas: 15+ artisan vendors• Austin: 10+ artisan vendorsLive PerformancesLion dances, K-pop showcases, traditional music, and interactive arts including calligraphy and sugar painting.Panda Attractions15-foot inflatable panda, panda-themed games and merchandise, plus Instagram-worthy installations.Family-Friendly FunKids under 6 get in free (with perks!), strollers welcome, and pets allowed with guidelines.DALLAS EVENT DETAILSCarpenter Park, Downtown Dallas2201 Pacific Ave, Dallas, TX 75201Dates & Times• Friday, Nov. 7 | 4–10 p.m.• Saturday, Nov. 8 | 10 a.m.–10 p.m.• Sunday, Nov. 9 | 10 a.m.–8 p.m.Tickets• Early Bird (Sept. 17–21): $10 (limited to 1,000 tickets per slot; Sat. +$2)• General Admission: $14 (Sat. +$2) | Includes custom Dallas panda pin + panda headband• VIP: $35 (Sat. +$2) | Includes custom pin, panda headband, customized bag, exclusive bathrooms, and fast pass entrance• Gate: $20 (subject to capacity; ticket holders receive priority entry)• Children under 6: Free (includes panda headband)Follow updates: @PandaFestDallas | @PandaFestTexasAUSTIN EVENT DETAILSRepublic Square, Downtown Austin422 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78701Dates & Times• Friday, Nov. 14 | 4–10 p.m.• Saturday, Nov. 15 | 10 a.m.–10 p.m.• Sunday, Nov. 16 | 10 a.m.–8 p.m.Tickets• General Admission: $14 (Sat. +$2) | Includes custom Austin panda pin + panda headband• VIP: $25 (Sat. +$2) | Includes custom pin, panda headband, gift bag, and fast pass entrance• Gate: $20 (subject to capacity; ticket holders receive priority entry)• Children under 6: Free (includes panda headband)Follow updates: @PandaFestAustin | @PandaFestTexasABOUT PANDA FESTLaunched in 2024, Panda Fest has become one of the largest outdoor Asian food and culture festivals in the United States. With its unique blend of culinary tastings, immersive cultural performances, artisan markets, and panda-themed attractions, Panda Fest creates a vibrant, family-friendly space for celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander traditions. Pandas remain at the heart of the event, with themed installations, inflatables, and souvenirs making it a one-of-a-kind experience for attendees of all ages.

