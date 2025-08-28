Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas Returns to Texas and Oklahoma with an All-New Alpine Adventure

Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas, the wildly popular immersive holiday light and adventure experience, is making its way across Texas and Oklahoma this November—this time with a brand-new Alpine Adventure theme. Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas, the wildly popular immersive holiday light and adventure experience, is making its way across Texas and Oklahoma this November—this time with a brand-new Alpine Adventure theme. Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas, the wildly popular immersive holiday light and adventure experience, is making its way across Texas and Oklahoma this November—this time with a brand-new Alpine Adventure theme.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown to holiday magic begins! Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas , the wildly popular immersive holiday light and adventure experience, is making its way across Texas and Oklahoma this November—this time with a brand-new Alpine Adventure theme. Presented by Coca-Cola and produced by Social House Entertainment, Classic Christmas will transport guests to Santa and Mrs. Claus’s cozy mountain hideaway, where holiday traditions meet dazzling new surprises. (Even Santa needs a ski vacation!)With over 90,000 square feet of immersive magic, the event promises millions of twinkling lights, falling snow, thrilling snow slides, outdoor ice skating, themed treats, and unforgettable visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.2025 City Locations & Dates• Dallas – All-New Location -- Dallas Midtown (formerly Valley View Mall, off LBJ Freeway & Montfort Rd.) from November 21 – December 28, 2025• Houston – All-New Location -- Katy Mills (5000 Katy Mills Cir, Katy) from November 21 – December 28, 2025• San Antonio – Returning Favorite -- Toyota Field (5186 David Edwards Dr.) from November 28 – December 28, 2025• Oklahoma City – Returning Favorite -- Remington Park (1 Remington Place) from November 21 – December 28, 2025Tickets go on sale to the public September 9, with early access now open for holiday party reservations and group ticket packages of 26+. Learn more at ClassicChristmas.com “The response from families last year was nothing short of magical,” said Jayson Babel, Senior Vice President of Social House Holidays, the holiday division of Social House Entertainment. “This year, we’ve dialed up the whimsy, the interactivity, and the nostalgia. From expanded snow slides to the return of our movie screenings, Classic Christmas is where new memories are made.”The experience delivers holiday joy for all ages with a nostalgic twist and plenty of new surprises, including:• Larger-Than-Life Light Display: Explore 90,000 square feet of dazzling sculptures and immersive scenes designed to dazzle and delight.• Alpine Ice Skating: Skate under twinkling lights on real outdoor ice with your loved ones—it’s the picture-perfect moment!• BIGGER & MORE FUN Slip N Slide Summit: A Classic Christmas favorite but now bigger and more fun! Grab an inner tube and race down the exhilarating snow slide—crafted with real ice and built for both thrill-seekers and little adventurers. Daredevils can take on the Black Diamond lanes, while the Beginner Lanes offer a gentler ride for young kiddos and the young-at-heart. Just watch out for avalanches!• Santa and Mrs. Claus Visits: Catch Santa on vacation in his ski gondola—not the workshop! It’s a one-of-a-kind holiday photo opportunity you won’t want to miss. Then, cozy up for heartwarming story time with Mrs. Claus.• Cinemark Christmas Classics: Settle in for beloved holiday movie screenings from Cinemark—perfect for cozy family moments.• Après Ski Dance Party: Cap off the night on the light-up dance floor! With mountain-lodge vibes and holiday beats, the ‘Après Ski’ party invites you to dance the night away under the stars.• Live Music & Holiday Programming: From Christmas karaoke and ugly sweater contests to festive bands and carolers, there’s something for everyone.• Trailside Treats & Sips: Refreshing Coca-Cola products, hot cocoa, holiday cocktails, themed snacks and more will keep you fueled for your festive fun.• Instagrammable Moments Galore: Bring your sparkle—photo ops are everywhere, with enhanced photo packages available for keepsake holiday memories.“We’re proud to partner with Social House to help bring the REAL magic of Christmas to life,” said Derek Alexander, Vice President of Commercial & Digital at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. “The overwhelming response from families last year proved there’s a deep love for classic traditions with a fresh twist. We’re honored to be part of this unforgettable celebration.”CONNECT WITH CLASSIC CHRISTMASSign up at ClassicChristmas.com for early ticket access, exclusive offers, festive tips, and all the latest holiday magic.# # #ABOUT ARCA CONTINENTAL COCA-COLA SOUTHWEST BEVERAGESDallas-based Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB) is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the United States. The company employs more than 9,000 associates who operate 7 production plants and 37 distribution facilities. CCSWB produces, markets and distributes Coca-Cola brands throughout Texas and parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas. With an outstanding track record of nearly 100 years, Arca Continental is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the world. Within its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves a population of more than 128 million in the northern and western parts of Mexico as well as Ecuador, Peru, the northern region of Argentina, and the Southwestern U.S. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Market under the ticker symbol “AC.” For further information about Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com ABOUT CLASSIC CHRISTMASClassic Christmas was created by Enchant, the visionary behind the award-winning World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze, a holiday experience that has captivated millions across the U.S. and Canada. Since its founding in 2016, Enchant has become renowned for producing immersive holiday events that feature expansive light displays, ice skating experiences, live entertainment, and more. Classic Christmas, the latest creation, offers a nostalgic, community-focused celebration that brings the magic of the season to life all in partnership with Coca-Cola.Beginning in 2025, Classic Christmas is produced by Social House Entertainment, a full-scale event production company known for transforming outdoor venues into unforgettable festival and live event experiences. With a passion for community, creativity, and high-impact live experiences, Social House is proud to carry the Enchant legacy forward—bringing magic, memory-making, and holiday joy to select U.S. cities this year, with plans to expand in the seasons ahead. Learn more at EnchantChristmas.com and ClassicChristmas.com.

