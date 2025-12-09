Global Business Pages Reinvents the Yellow Pages for Every City Worldwide — for 100+ Million Businesses for $1.30/Year

“For over a century, the Yellow Pages helped communities connect. Today, we’re bringing that same simplicity and trust to the entire world.”

RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Business Pages today announced the next phase of its worldwide directory expansion, positioning itself as the modern Yellow Pages for every city on Earth and inviting over 100 million businesses worldwide to join the platform for just $1.30 per year.Following its recent platform upgrade, Global Business Pages now allows any business — from local shops to global enterprises — to be instantly discoverable in city-level, national , and international searches across more than 150 countries.“For over a century, the Yellow Pages helped communities connect. Today, we’re bringing that same simplicity and trust to the entire world,” said Vincent Theophil, spokesperson for Global Business Pages. “Every business, from any country, can now be found by anyone — locally or globally — for less than the price of a cup of coffee.”A Global Yellow Pages — Accessible to Every BusinessGlobal Business Pages combines the familiarity of traditional local directories with the reach of modern digital platforms. Through a single listing, businesses appear in:Local Directories — customers find businesses in their neighborhoods, towns, and nearby citiesNational Directories — each listing is searchable across the entire countryInternational Directories — visibility in 150+ countries and major global marketsWith more than 31.4 million listings already active, the platform is scaling to support 100+ million businesses worldwide, making it the most inclusive global directory ever built.What Businesses Receive for $1.30/YearEvery listing includes:Complete Business ProfileOptimized Keywords for stronger search performanceFull Contact Details (phone, email, website, map directions)Product & Service ListingsPhoto & Media GallerySocial Media LinksInteractive Map PinSEO Enhancements for Google visibilityListings activate instantly, enabling businesses to appear globally within minutes.A Modern Solution for a Global MarketplaceAs commerce becomes increasingly borderless, millions of smaller businesses struggle to gain visibility outside their local region. Global Business Pages removes these barriers entirely.“For decades, the Yellow Pages connected people to businesses on a local level,” Theophil added. “But today’s entrepreneurs need more — they need global reach. We built a system where even the smallest business can be discovered in any city, in any country.”Current users include small retailers, medical clinics, marketing firms, manufacturers, and independent professionals, many reporting increased inquiries from international markets.Quick Setup: List Once, Be Found EverywhereSign Up — Create an accountAdd Business Details — contact info, services, hours, photos & social linksGo Live Worldwide — appear instantly in local, national & global directory resultsNo marketing skills, website, or technical setup required.Built for 100+ Million Businesses — and Growing FastGlobal Business Pages is now inviting businesses of all sizes, in all industries, across every country to join the world’s most affordable global directory.With 150+ countries, 500+ major cities, and tens of millions of monthly searches, the platform is rapidly becoming the universal business directory for the digital economy.About Global Business PagesGlobal Business Pages is the world’s most affordable global business directory, connecting businesses and customers since 2000. With 31.4+ million listings and expanding support for 100+ million businesses worldwide, the platform offers unmatched visibility across cities, countries, and global markets — all through a single $1.30/year listing.Call to ActionBusinesses can join the global directory today for only $1.30/year:→ Add Your Business for $1.30/YearMedia ContactGlobal Business Pages – Press Officecontact@globalbusinesspages.com+1 804-859-0786www.GlobalBusinessPages.com

