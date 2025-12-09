Global Business Pages Reinvents the Yellow Pages for Every City Worldwide — for 100+ Million Businesses for $1.30/Year

“For over a century, the Yellow Pages helped communities connect. Today, we’re bringing that same simplicity and trust to the entire world.”

— Vincent Theophil
RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Business Pages today announced the next phase of its worldwide directory expansion, positioning itself as the modern Yellow Pages for every city on Earth and inviting over 100 million businesses worldwide to join the platform for just $1.30 per year.

Following its recent platform upgrade, Global Business Pages now allows any business — from local shops to global enterprises — to be instantly discoverable in city-level, national, and international searches across more than 150 countries.

“For over a century, the Yellow Pages helped communities connect. Today, we’re bringing that same simplicity and trust to the entire world,” said Vincent Theophil, spokesperson for Global Business Pages. “Every business, from any country, can now be found by anyone — locally or globally — for less than the price of a cup of coffee.”

A Global Yellow Pages — Accessible to Every Business

Global Business Pages combines the familiarity of traditional local directories with the reach of modern digital platforms. Through a single listing, businesses appear in:

Local Directories — customers find businesses in their neighborhoods, towns, and nearby cities

National Directories — each listing is searchable across the entire country

International Directories — visibility in 150+ countries and major global markets

With more than 31.4 million listings already active, the platform is scaling to support 100+ million businesses worldwide, making it the most inclusive global directory ever built.

What Businesses Receive for $1.30/Year

Every listing includes:

Complete Business Profile

Optimized Keywords for stronger search performance

Full Contact Details (phone, email, website, map directions)

Product & Service Listings

Photo & Media Gallery

Social Media Links

Interactive Map Pin

SEO Enhancements for Google visibility

Listings activate instantly, enabling businesses to appear globally within minutes.

A Modern Solution for a Global Marketplace

As commerce becomes increasingly borderless, millions of smaller businesses struggle to gain visibility outside their local region. Global Business Pages removes these barriers entirely.

“For decades, the Yellow Pages connected people to businesses on a local level,” Theophil added. “But today’s entrepreneurs need more — they need global reach. We built a system where even the smallest business can be discovered in any city, in any country.”

Current users include small retailers, medical clinics, marketing firms, manufacturers, and independent professionals, many reporting increased inquiries from international markets.

Quick Setup: List Once, Be Found Everywhere

Sign Up — Create an account

Add Business Details — contact info, services, hours, photos & social links

Go Live Worldwide — appear instantly in local, national & global directory results

No marketing skills, website, or technical setup required.

Built for 100+ Million Businesses — and Growing Fast

Global Business Pages is now inviting businesses of all sizes, in all industries, across every country to join the world’s most affordable global directory.

With 150+ countries, 500+ major cities, and tens of millions of monthly searches, the platform is rapidly becoming the universal business directory for the digital economy.

About Global Business Pages

Global Business Pages is the world’s most affordable global business directory, connecting businesses and customers since 2000. With 31.4+ million listings and expanding support for 100+ million businesses worldwide, the platform offers unmatched visibility across cities, countries, and global markets — all through a single $1.30/year listing.

Businesses can join the global directory today for only $1.30/year:
Media Contact

Global Business Pages – Press Office
contact@globalbusinesspages.com

+1 804-859-0786
www.GlobalBusinessPages.com®

Vincent Theophil
Global Business Pages
+1 804-859-0786
contact@globalbusinesspages.com

