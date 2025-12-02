Global Business Pages Unveils World’s Most Affordable Global Business Directory — at $1.30/Year for Worldwide Visibility

RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Business Pages, the modern worldwide version of the Yellow Pages, today announced the official launch of its newly enhanced global directory platform — enabling businesses to reach customers locally, nationally, and internationally for just $1.30 per year.

Positioned as “A Modern Yellow Pages for Every City Worldwide,” the platform now includes advanced SEO-optimized profiles, map-based navigation, product/service listings, social media integration, and local-to-global search visibility across more than 150 countries.

Since 2000, Global Business Pages has connected millions of businesses to consumers worldwide, and today it celebrates 31.4 million+ business listings across 500+ major cities.

A Single Listing — Local, National & International Reach

Businesses listed on the platform instantly appear in:

Local Directory (City-Level Search) — neighborhood and town visibility

National Directory (Country-Level Search) — country-wide discoverability

International Directory (Global Search) — worldwide exposure in more than 150 countries

“Traditional directories focus on one region — but businesses today need multilevel visibility,” said a spokesperson for Global Business Pages. “We built a platform that works like the Yellow Pages, but for the entire world — at a price every business can afford.”

What Businesses Receive With Their $1.30/Year Listing

The upgraded directory includes:

Complete Business Profile with optimized keywords

Full Contact Information — phone, email, website & directions

Product & Service Listings

Photo & Media Gallery

Social Media Links

Interactive Map Pin for accurate location search

SEO Boost to increase Google discoverability

Listings activate instantly upon submission, allowing businesses to go live worldwide within minutes.

3-Step Setup: “Get Listed Everywhere in Minutes.”

Sign Up — Create an account in seconds

Add Business Details — services, hours, photos, contact info & social links

Go Live Everywhere — automatic inclusion in local, national & international search results

Trusted by Millions+ Businesses Worldwide

The platform continues to grow rapidly, with new businesses joining daily.

Recent business users include:

John SEO (USA)

Cancer Center (India)

Business owners report that the $1.30 annual investment produces measurable local and international visibility that far exceeds the cost.

About Global Business Pages

Global Business Pages is the world’s most affordable global business directory, connecting companies and customers since 2000. With more than 31.4 million listings, the platform helps businesses of all sizes gain visibility across cities, countries, and global markets — all through one simple listing.

