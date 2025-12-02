Global Business Pages Unveils World’s Most Affordable Global Business Directory — at $1.30/Year for Worldwide Visibility

Since 2000, Global Business Pages has connected millions of businesses to consumers worldwide, and today it celebrates 31.4 million+ business listings

Empowering businesses with affordable global visibility has always been our mission, and this platform finally makes worldwide reach accessible to everyone.” — Vincent Theophil

RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Business Pages, the modern worldwide version of the Yellow Pages, today announced the official launch of its newly enhanced global directory platform — enabling businesses to reach customers locally, nationally, and internationally for just $1.30 per year.Positioned as “A Modern Yellow Pages for Every City Worldwide,” the platform now includes advanced SEO-optimized profiles, map-based navigation, product/service listings, social media integration, and local -to-global search visibility across more than 150 countries.Since 2000, Global Business Pages has connected millions of businesses to consumers worldwide, and today it celebrates 31.4 million+ business listings across 500+ major cities.A Single Listing — Local, National International ReachBusinesses listed on the platform instantly appear in:Local Directory (City-Level Search) — neighborhood and town visibilityNational Directory (Country-Level Search) — country-wide discoverabilityInternational Directory (Global Search) — worldwide exposure in more than 150 countries“Traditional directories focus on one region — but businesses today need multilevel visibility,” said a spokesperson for Global Business Pages. “We built a platform that works like the Yellow Pages, but for the entire world — at a price every business can afford.”What Businesses Receive With Their $1.30/Year ListingThe upgraded directory includes:Complete Business Profile with optimized keywordsFull Contact Information — phone, email, website & directionsProduct & Service ListingsPhoto & Media GallerySocial Media LinksInteractive Map Pin for accurate location searchSEO Boost to increase Google discoverabilityListings activate instantly upon submission, allowing businesses to go live worldwide within minutes.3-Step Setup: “Get Listed Everywhere in Minutes.”Sign Up — Create an account in secondsAdd Business Details — services, hours, photos, contact info & social linksGo Live Everywhere — automatic inclusion in local, national & international search resultsTrusted by Millions+ Businesses WorldwideThe platform continues to grow rapidly, with new businesses joining daily.Recent business users include:John SEO (USA)Cancer Center (India)Business owners report that the $1.30 annual investment produces measurable local and international visibility that far exceeds the cost.About Global Business PagesGlobal Business Pages is the world’s most affordable global business directory, connecting companies and customers since 2000. With more than 31.4 million listings, the platform helps businesses of all sizes gain visibility across cities, countries, and global markets — all through one simple listing.Call to ActionBusinesses can join the global directory today for only $1.30/year at the official website:→ Add Your Business for $1.30/YearMedia ContactGlobal Business Pages – Press Officecontact@globalbusinesspages.comWebsite: www.GlobalBusinessPages.com(Official Directory)

