Global Business Pages Launches 'Global Trade Connect' — A New Feature For Businesses Access Buyers, Suppliers, Worldwide
“Connection creates opportunity — and every business deserves both.” — Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO, Global Business Pages
Available to every business for the same affordable $1.30/year, Global Trade Connect enables entrepreneurs — from micro-producers to emerging exporters — to access new markets, respond to buyer inquiries, and form global partnerships without the need for expensive consultants or complex systems.
What Is Global Trade Connect?
Global Trade Connect integrates directly into each business listing, enabling:
One-click connections between buyers and verified businesses
Industry-specific buyer/supplier matchmaking powered by AI
Country-to-country trade discovery, making it easier for small firms to participate in global commerce
Direct messaging, quote requests, and partnership invitations
Opportunity boards highlighting regional and global procurement needs
This feature is particularly valuable for rural entrepreneurs, small manufacturers, women-led firms, and artisans who traditionally struggle to reach buyers outside their own communities.
“Global Trade Connect will help a seamstress in Kenya find a boutique owner in Paris. A small cocoa farmer in Ghana can reach a chocolate manufacturer in Canada. A carpenter in Jamaica can receive offers from hotels in Dubai,” said Theophil. “This is the kind of global bridge the world has been waiting for — simple, honest, and accessible.”
Faith-Driven Purpose, Global Impact
Rooted in Ecclesiastes 11:1 (KJV) —
“Cast thy bread upon the waters: for thou shalt find it after many days.”
Global Business Pages believes that opportunity multiplies when shared. The new Trade Connect feature is designed to help businesses sow seeds of visibility and reap long-term growth through global connections.
“Opportunity shouldn’t depend on geography,” added Theophil. “It should depend on readiness, skill, and integrity — qualities that exist in every culture, every community, every nation.”
Who Benefits Most?
Global Trade Connect opens the door for:
Micro and small exporters seeking buyers
Local producers ready for cross-border sales
Women-led and minority-run enterprises
Fair-trade and artisan cooperatives
Service providers seeking offshore clients
Startups and manufacturers exploring global supply chains
NGOs supporting local economic advancement
The feature pairs seamlessly with GBP’s growing ecosystem — including Verified Badges, multi-language support, Voices of Business storytelling, and AI-powered search optimization.
A Powerful Step Toward 100 Million Global Listings
With more than 30 million U.S. listings already onboarded and thousands of new global registrations each day, GBP continues advancing its mission of making digital visibility — and now global economic opportunity — accessible to all.
“This is more than a directory,” said Theophil. “It’s becoming a global marketplace of people, yellow pages purpose, and possibility.”
How to Access Global Trade Connect
Register your business at www.GlobalBusinessPages.com/Register
Complete your profile and verification
Enable Trade Connect from the dashboard
Start connecting with buyers, partners, and suppliers worldwide
Available instantly — at no additional cost beyond the $1.30 annual listing fee.
Partner With Us
Global Business Pages welcomes collaborations with:
Chambers of commerce
Export councils
NGOs and development agencies
Trade missions
Diaspora business networks
For partnership inquiries:
contact@globalbusinesspages.com
Subject: Trade Connect Partnership Inquiry
Legal Disclaimer:
