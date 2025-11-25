Global Business Pages Launches 'Global Trade Connect' — A New Feature For Businesses Access Buyers, Suppliers, Worldwide

“Connection creates opportunity — and every business deserves both.” — Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO, Global Business Pages

RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Business Pages (GBP), the AI-powered directory on a mission to list 100 million verified businesses worldwide, has announced the launch of its next major platform expansion: Global Trade Connect, a built-in networking and outreach tool designed to help small and local businesses create real trade relationships across borders.Available to every business for the same affordable $1.30/year, Global Trade Connect enables entrepreneurs — from micro-producers to emerging exporters — to access new markets, respond to buyer inquiries, and form global partnerships without the need for expensive consultants or complex systems.What Is Global Trade Connect?Global Trade Connect integrates directly into each business listing, enabling:One-click connections between buyers and verified businessesIndustry-specific buyer/supplier matchmaking powered by AICountry-to-country trade discovery, making it easier for small firms to participate in global commerceDirect messaging, quote requests, and partnership invitationsOpportunity boards highlighting regional and global procurement needsThis feature is particularly valuable for rural entrepreneurs, small manufacturers, women-led firms, and artisans who traditionally struggle to reach buyers outside their own communities.“Global Trade Connect will help a seamstress in Kenya find a boutique owner in Paris. A small cocoa farmer in Ghana can reach a chocolate manufacturer in Canada. A carpenter in Jamaica can receive offers from hotels in Dubai,” said Theophil. “This is the kind of global bridge the world has been waiting for — simple, honest, and accessible.”Faith-Driven Purpose, Global ImpactRooted in Ecclesiastes 11:1 (KJV) —“Cast thy bread upon the waters: for thou shalt find it after many days.”Global Business Pages believes that opportunity multiplies when shared. The new Trade Connect feature is designed to help businesses sow seeds of visibility and reap long-term growth through global connections.“Opportunity shouldn’t depend on geography,” added Theophil. “It should depend on readiness, skill, and integrity — qualities that exist in every culture, every community, every nation.”Who Benefits Most?Global Trade Connect opens the door for:Micro and small exporters seeking buyersLocal producers ready for cross-border salesWomen-led and minority-run enterprisesFair-trade and artisan cooperativesService providers seeking offshore clientsStartups and manufacturers exploring global supply chainsNGOs supporting local economic advancementThe feature pairs seamlessly with GBP’s growing ecosystem — including Verified Badges, multi-language support, Voices of Business storytelling, and AI-powered search optimization.A Powerful Step Toward 100 Million Global ListingsWith more than 30 million U.S. listings already onboarded and thousands of new global registrations each day, GBP continues advancing its mission of making digital visibility — and now global economic opportunity — accessible to all.“This is more than a directory,” said Theophil. “It’s becoming a global marketplace of people, yellow pages purpose, and possibility.”How to Access Global Trade ConnectRegister your business at www.GlobalBusinessPages.com/Register Complete your profile and verificationEnable Trade Connect from the dashboardStart connecting with buyers, partners, and suppliers worldwideAvailable instantly — at no additional cost beyond the $1.30 annual listing fee.Partner With UsGlobal Business Pages welcomes collaborations with:Chambers of commerce Export councilsNGOs and development agenciesTrade missionsDiaspora business networksFor partnership inquiries:contact@globalbusinesspages.comSubject: Trade Connect Partnership InquiryGlobal Business PagesThe World’s Local Business DirectoryOne Platform. Every Business. Every Nation. Every Opportunity.

