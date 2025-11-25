Global Business Pages Launches 'Global Trade Connect' — A New Feature For Businesses Access Buyers, Suppliers, Worldwide

“Connection creates opportunity — and every business deserves both.” — Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO, Global Business Pages

When light is shared, it spreads — and every entrepreneur carries a light worth sharing.”
— Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO, Global Business Pages
RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Business Pages (GBP), the AI-powered directory on a mission to list 100 million verified businesses worldwide, has announced the launch of its next major platform expansion: Global Trade Connect, a built-in networking and outreach tool designed to help small and local businesses create real trade relationships across borders.

Available to every business for the same affordable $1.30/year, Global Trade Connect enables entrepreneurs — from micro-producers to emerging exporters — to access new markets, respond to buyer inquiries, and form global partnerships without the need for expensive consultants or complex systems.

What Is Global Trade Connect?

Global Trade Connect integrates directly into each business listing, enabling:

One-click connections between buyers and verified businesses

Industry-specific buyer/supplier matchmaking powered by AI

Country-to-country trade discovery, making it easier for small firms to participate in global commerce

Direct messaging, quote requests, and partnership invitations

Opportunity boards highlighting regional and global procurement needs

This feature is particularly valuable for rural entrepreneurs, small manufacturers, women-led firms, and artisans who traditionally struggle to reach buyers outside their own communities.

“Global Trade Connect will help a seamstress in Kenya find a boutique owner in Paris. A small cocoa farmer in Ghana can reach a chocolate manufacturer in Canada. A carpenter in Jamaica can receive offers from hotels in Dubai,” said Theophil. “This is the kind of global bridge the world has been waiting for — simple, honest, and accessible.”

Faith-Driven Purpose, Global Impact

Rooted in Ecclesiastes 11:1 (KJV) —
“Cast thy bread upon the waters: for thou shalt find it after many days.”

Global Business Pages believes that opportunity multiplies when shared. The new Trade Connect feature is designed to help businesses sow seeds of visibility and reap long-term growth through global connections.

“Opportunity shouldn’t depend on geography,” added Theophil. “It should depend on readiness, skill, and integrity — qualities that exist in every culture, every community, every nation.”

Who Benefits Most?

Global Trade Connect opens the door for:

Micro and small exporters seeking buyers

Local producers ready for cross-border sales

Women-led and minority-run enterprises

Fair-trade and artisan cooperatives

Service providers seeking offshore clients

Startups and manufacturers exploring global supply chains

NGOs supporting local economic advancement

The feature pairs seamlessly with GBP’s growing ecosystem — including Verified Badges, multi-language support, Voices of Business storytelling, and AI-powered search optimization.

A Powerful Step Toward 100 Million Global Listings

With more than 30 million U.S. listings already onboarded and thousands of new global registrations each day, GBP continues advancing its mission of making digital visibility — and now global economic opportunity — accessible to all.

“This is more than a directory,” said Theophil. “It’s becoming a global marketplace of people, yellow pages purpose, and possibility.”

How to Access Global Trade Connect

Register your business at www.GlobalBusinessPages.com/Register

Complete your profile and verification

Enable Trade Connect from the dashboard

Start connecting with buyers, partners, and suppliers worldwide

Available instantly — at no additional cost beyond the $1.30 annual listing fee.

Partner With Us

Global Business Pages welcomes collaborations with:

Chambers of commerce

Export councils

NGOs and development agencies

Trade missions

Diaspora business networks

For partnership inquiries:
contact@globalbusinesspages.com

Subject: Trade Connect Partnership Inquiry

Global Business Pages
The World’s Local Business Directory
One Platform. Every Business. Every Nation. Every Opportunity.

Vincent Theophil
Global Business Pages
+1 804-859-0786
email us here

Contact
Vincent Theophil
Global Business Pages
+1 804-859-0786
Company/Organization
Global Business Pages
6820 Atmore Dr
Richmond, Virginia, 23225
United States
+1 804-859-0786
