Mujo Learning Launches AI Textbook for Business Administration

Artificial Intelligence for Business Administration Prepares Graduates for the AI-Driven Office

Administrative professionals today must understand how AI enhances communication, operations, and decision-making. This book bridges the gap between traditional administrative education and AI.” — Alex Strauss, President of Mujo Learning Systems Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is redefining how administrative professionals plan, organize, and manage modern workplaces. To help colleges and universities close the skill gap, Mujo Learning Systems announced the release of Artificial Intelligence for Business Administration , the first textbook to integrate AI literacy directly into higher-education administration curricula.The textbook blends core administrative principles with hands-on AI applications:- Operations & Efficiency: Automating workflow, scheduling, and data management- People & Processes: Leveraging AI in HR and team coordination- Data & Decisions: Using analytics and predictive tools to guide management choices- Ethics & Responsibility: Addressing transparency and workplace impactEach adoption includes a complete instructor toolkit — Customizable PowerPoints, lesson plans, test banks, lecture videos, and LMS-ready modules — to make integration seamless for educators.According to a 2024 report from LinkedIn Learning, administrative and operations roles utilizing AI tools have grown 28 % year-over-year, and 9 in 10 employers now rank “AI literacy” as a top emerging skill. Mujo’s new curriculum directly addresses that demand.Artificial Intelligence for Business Administration is available in print and digital editions for Fall 2025 courses. Educators can request a free instructor sample or connect with a representative at www.mujo.com/contact-rep/?utm_source=ein&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ai_businessadmin About Mujo Learning SystemsFounded in 2014, Mujo Learning Systems is dedicated to equipping educators and students with real-world, future-ready curricula in artificial intelligence, business, and digital marketing. Mujo curriculum includes editable lesson plans, slide decks, assessments, video content, LMS integration, and customizable learning outcomes aligned to industry needs. Serving more than 35,000 students across 250+ institutions globally, Mujo continues to lead innovation in higher education courseware.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.