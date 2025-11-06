Mujo Learning Launches AI Textbook for Business Administration
Artificial Intelligence for Business Administration Prepares Graduates for the AI-Driven Office
The textbook blends core administrative principles with hands-on AI applications:
- Operations & Efficiency: Automating workflow, scheduling, and data management
- People & Processes: Leveraging AI in HR and team coordination
- Data & Decisions: Using analytics and predictive tools to guide management choices
- Ethics & Responsibility: Addressing transparency and workplace impact
Each adoption includes a complete instructor toolkit — Customizable PowerPoints, lesson plans, test banks, lecture videos, and LMS-ready modules — to make integration seamless for educators.
According to a 2024 report from LinkedIn Learning, administrative and operations roles utilizing AI tools have grown 28 % year-over-year, and 9 in 10 employers now rank “AI literacy” as a top emerging skill. Mujo’s new curriculum directly addresses that demand.
Artificial Intelligence for Business Administration is available in print and digital editions for Fall 2025 courses. Educators can request a free instructor sample or connect with a representative at www.mujo.com/contact-rep/?utm_source=ein&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ai_businessadmin
About Mujo Learning Systems
Founded in 2014, Mujo Learning Systems is dedicated to equipping educators and students with real-world, future-ready curricula in artificial intelligence, business, and digital marketing. Mujo curriculum includes editable lesson plans, slide decks, assessments, video content, LMS integration, and customizable learning outcomes aligned to industry needs. Serving more than 35,000 students across 250+ institutions globally, Mujo continues to lead innovation in higher education courseware.
