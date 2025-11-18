Mujo Learning Systems and NACC Partner to Launch Applied AI Curriculum Programs for Higher Education

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mujo Learning Systems , a leader in future-focused curriculum design, and the National Association of Career Colleges (NACC) today announced a strategic partnership to deliver two new plug-and-play curriculum programs in Applied AI Business Management and Applied AI for Digital Marketing.Each 1,000-hour program provides institutions with a complete, turnkey curriculum package, including textbooks, lesson plans, instructor resources, assessments, and all approval paperwork, making it simple for schools to launch AI-focused programs with minimal setup.Upon completion, students will be eligible to write the official NACC certification exam. Graduates receive a digital NACC credential, allowing them to showcase their achievement on LinkedIn, resumes, and across professional networks.“This partnership makes it possible for schools to deliver high-demand AI programs without the heavy lift of continuous curriculum development,” said Alex Strauss, President at Mujo Learning Systems. “Together with NACC, we’re giving students both the knowledge and the recognized credential employers are looking for.”“Regulated career colleges have always adapted quickly to the changing needs of students and employers, and this partnership is a clear example of that commitment in action, NACC works with provincial regulators, subject matters and employers to ensure that these programs meet workforce needs and offer a quality education outcome and we look forward to graduating learners into the workforce across Canada” said Michael Sangster, Chief Executive Officer at NACC. “By working with partners like Mujo, we’re able to support career colleges with curriculum that meets the expectations of today’s learners and the demands of Canada’s modern workforce. These programs strengthen student choice by opening more pathways into high-demand fields and ultimately give graduates the practical skills they need to succeed.”Why This MattersArtificial intelligence is transforming every sector of the economy. Employers increasingly seek graduates who can apply AI to real-world business and marketing challenges. This partnership enables schools to meet that demand with programs that are:- Turnkey – plug-and-play curriculum with ready-to-use approval paperwork- Future-ready – 1,000 hours of applied training in AI tools and strategies- Credential-driven – a recognized NACC certification upon exam success- Provincial regulators, subject matter experts and employers review and approve these programs to ensure students leave with the right skills for the jobs available.AvailabilityThe Applied AI in Digital Marketing and Applied AI Business Management programs are available immediately for higher education institutions and career schools across North America. Educators can request program details, instructor samples, or schedule a consultation at www.mujo.com/NACC-ai-programs About Mujo Learning SystemsFounded in 2014, Mujo Learning Systems provides real-world, future-ready curricula in artificial intelligence, business, and digital marketing. Mujo’s plug-and-play content includes textbooks, lesson plans, assessments, slide decks, and LMS-ready resources. Today, Mujo serves more than 35,000 students across 250+ institutions worldwide.About NACCThe National Association of Career Colleges (NACC) is the national voice for more than 500 regulated career colleges across Canada. Since 1896, NACC has supported career education through advocacy, high-quality curriculum, and partnerships that align training with workforce needs. With strong student outcomes regulated career colleges continue to play a vital role in Canada’s labour market.

