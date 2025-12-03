Jon Edlin to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jon Edlin, author and founder of Edlin Tornado Shelters, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on transforming adversity into purpose, building community safety through storm preparedness, and using storytelling to inspire resilience.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his Kingdom Creators episode, Edlin will explore how life after surviving a devastating tornado shifted his purpose and ignited a mission to help others feel safe—not scared.He breaks down how sharing his experience and simplifying tornado safety education can empower families to take meaningful steps toward protection.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of how preparation and mindset can turn fear into action.“Your toughest moment could be the start of something greater,” said Edlin.Jon’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/jon-edlin

