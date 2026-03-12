Lisa Bennings to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Bennings, executive power strategist and founder of Continuum Transformation, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how strategy, visibility, and unapologetic authority shape leadership for women of color.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Bennings explores how enterprise-level leaders can translate chaos into strategy and expand their influence without shrinking. She breaks down how executive coaching, mentorship, and deliberate visibility empower C-suite–ready women of color to drive systemic change.Lisa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/lisa-bennings

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.