Martha Mekeel to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martha Mekeel, co-owner in the hospitality industry and faith-centered entrepreneur based in Prescott, Arizona, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how faith, perseverance, and service shaped her journey from hardship to leadership.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Mekeel will explore how early motherhood, financial hardship, and life in government housing strengthened her faith and determination. She breaks down how serving others, even during her most difficult seasons, helped shape her purpose and leadership philosophy.Viewers will walk away with insights on how perseverance, forgiveness, and faith can open doors to unexpected opportunities, including her journey from waitress to co-owner at The Palace Restaurant & Saloon.Martha’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/martha-mekeel

