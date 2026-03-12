Kathryn Griffin to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kathryn Griffin, founder of We’ve Been There Done That and Our Roadway to Freedom, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how structured guidance and rehabilitation programs empower survivors of human trafficking.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Griffin explores the importance of reintegration and tough-love approaches, breaking down how mentorship, recovery coaching, and supportive networks drive lasting change for women overcoming trafficking, addiction, and exploitation.Kathryn’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/kathryn-griffin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.