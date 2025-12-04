Ignition powers customers’ revenue growth, driving $3.1B through the platform in 2025

8,500+ customers generated more than $3.1 billion in revenue through the Ignition platform in 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignition , the recurring revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies, today announced its 8,500+ customers generated more than $3.1 billion in revenue through the platform in 2025, driven by nearly 900,000 client relationships.Ignition also facilitated around 3.7 million payment transactions, with 91% of payments collected automatically, enabling customers to improve cash flow and reduce accounts receivable.These 2025 platform milestones follow a year of significant product investments, including the launch of AI-powered pricing intelligence , integrated sales pipeline management, and enhanced payment capabilities “2025 was about enabling service-based businesses to unlock more revenue and predictable cash flow while driving efficiency at scale,” said Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition. “Around 78% of Ignition customers reduced late payments, while 85% experienced a reduction in scope creep by leveraging our best-in-class proposal, billing, and payment automation. We also helped customers price smarter and charge their worth with our industry-leading AI-powered pricing insights tool, which gives firms personalized price benchmarks and suggestions.”Looking ahead into 2026, Ignition will continue investing in industry-leading pricing and billing capabilities to empower accounting and professional services firms to optimize revenue, cash flow, and efficiency.Smarter pricingWith 80% of firms planning to raise fees in 2026, Ignition’s newly launched AI-powered Price Insights tool is already enabling customers to optimize pricing. Tailored price benchmarks and suggestions are embedded directly within the proposal workflow and service library, drawing upon real Ignition data. In the future, Price Insights will be even more seamlessly integrated into core workflows, from proposal creation to bulk agreement renewals and price increases, to make it easier for customers to price with clarity and confidence at every stage of the client lifecycle.Smarter billing and paymentsIgnition will also expand upon its core billing capabilities, giving customers more flexibility than ever before to bill and get paid in one place. Earlier this year, Ignition launched AutoCollect, which enables customers to import and get paid for invoices created in their accounting or practice management software directly within Ignition. In 2026, customers can look forward to even more simplified, flexible billing and client payment options to meet their business needs, whether hourly billable work or recurring fixed fees for advisory services.Smarter workflowsIgnition will continue supporting firms of all sizes, from sole practitioners to the Top 100, ensuring the platform fits seamlessly into their existing tech stack. Ignition released new integrations in 2025 with Karbon, Financial Cents, Wolters Kluwer CCH Axcess™ and Thomson Reuters Onvio Firm Management to streamline the client engagement process, from proposal creation and onboarding to payment and project delivery.In 2026, firms seeking to scale through organic growth, PE-backed investment, or mergers and acquisitions will benefit from more Ignition integrations, improved permissions, and clearer visibility across departments and locations, with enhanced reporting and insights available across the Ignition platform.“Whether you are dealing with a new prospect or re-engaging an existing client, Ignition helps firms and agencies to price, sell, bill, and get paid in a single platform,” said Tammy Hahn, Ignition’s Senior Vice President of Product. “Ultimately, cash flow is king, so we'll be deepening our existing billing and payment capabilities in 2026. Firms will be able to easily invoice and get paid for all of their work within Ignition, regardless of the service type and billing method.”About IgnitionFounded in 2013, Ignition is the recurring revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies to transform their sales, billing and payment processes. Ignition automates proposals, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single platform, empowering 8,500+ businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease. To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with more than 2.4 million clients and earned $13b in revenue via the platform. Ignition’s global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK. Learn more at www.ignitionapp.com

