Ignition partners with Stripe Capital to unlock fast, flexible financing for U.S. accounting and bookkeeping firms

New partnership expands Ignition’s financial toolkit, giving approved customers quicker access to capital to support firm growth and cash flow

This represents an important step forward in how Ignition supports firms at every stage of their growth...We’re focused on solving real operational challenges for accounting & bookkeeping firms.” — Greg Hatcher, VP of Payments at Ignition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignition , one of the leading revenue operations platforms for services-based businesses, today announced a new partnership with Stripe Capital to provide fast, flexible access to financing for eligible U.S. customers. The partnership gives approved firms a streamlined way to access capital directly through the tools they already use to manage proposals, billing, and payments.Designed specifically for accounting and bookkeeping professionals, the new offering helps firms address one of their most persistent challenges—maintaining healthy cash flow while continuing to invest in growth. With financing powered by Stripe Capital, eligible Ignition customers can access funds quickly to hire staff, invest in technology, smooth seasonal revenue fluctuations, or confidently take on new client work.“This partnership represents an important step forward in how Ignition supports firms at every stage of their growth,” said Greg Hatcher, VP of Payments at Ignition. “As our platform continues to evolve, we’re focused on solving real operational challenges for accounting and bookkeeping firms. The addition of Stripe Capital to our existing financial solutions of billing and payment acceptance is a natural extension–ensuring firms can operate with greater confidence as they scale.”Fast access to capital, built for modern firms:Through the partnership, eligible Ignition customers can receive financing offers with a simple, streamlined experience and faster access to funds than traditional lending options. Eligibility and offers are based on a firm’s payment history and activity, helping reduce paperwork and delays.Key benefits include:- Quick access to funding: Approved firms can receive capital in as little as a few business days.- Simplified experience: Financing is seamlessly connected to existing billing and payment workflows.- Cash flow flexibility: Firms can use funds to cover operating expenses, invest in growth, or manage revenue gaps with confidence.By working with Stripe Capital, Ignition continues to expand its mission of helping firms sell smarter, bill accurately, and get paid faster, while now also supporting access to capital when it matters most.Availability:Financing is available to eligible U.S.-based Ignition customers, subject to approval. Financing is provided through Stripe Capital.For more information about Ignition and its growing ecosystem of partners, visit: https://www.ignitionapp.com Stripe Capital offers financing types that include loans and merchant cash advances. All financing applications are subject to review prior to approval. In the US, Stripe Capital loans are issued by Celtic Bank, and YouLend provides Stripe Capital merchant cash advances. See your Dashboard for the terms of your offer.About Ignition:Founded in 2013, Ignition is the recurring revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies to transform their sales, billing and payment processes.Ignition automates proposals, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single platform, empowering 8,500+ businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease. To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with over 2.4 million clients and earned $13b in revenue via the platform.Ignition’s global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK.Media contact:

