Ignition’s AI-powered Price Insights named a Top New Product by Accounting Today

2026 list ranks Ignition as one of this year’s top products, highlighting the platform’s new AI Price Insights.

By embedding AI directly into proposal and pricing workflows in a practical, meaningful way, we’re delivering real value for customers now and into the future.” — Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignition, the leading revenue and billing automation platform for services-based businesses, has been recognized by Accounting Today as one of the “ Top New Products” of 2026 , most notably for the recent launch of AI-powered Price Insights , an industry-first capability designed to help firms price with confidence and clarity. Firms that increased their prices after using Price Insights earned, on average, 40% more revenue on the specific services they reviewed using the tailored benchmarking tool within the Ignition platform.Ignition customer Al-Nesha Jones, CPA and Founder of ASE Group, said Price Insights tailored recommendations have helped her firm have more strategic, data-driven pricing. “Having a range of pricing to compare services to before we send a proposal to a client, as well as some suggestions to make the service more attractive, is an instant profitability boost.”2026 marks the third year in a row that Ignition has been recognized, solidifying its position among the best new and improved products that help accounting and tax professionals transform their business, as judged by the editors."Accounting firms have historically been underpricing their services, failing to bill for out-of-scope work and chasing payments long after the work has been done," said Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition. "Ignition gives them the tools and insights they need to price with confidence, protect margins, and scale without chaos. Being recognized by Accounting Today for the third consecutive year is a testament to our team's relentless focus on solving real problems for accounting firms of all sizes, from sole practitioners to Top 100 firms."In 2025, Ignition introduced a number of innovations to redefine how service-based businesses sell, bill, and get paid for their services. Price Insights further builds upon Ignition’s AutoPricing, a suite of industry-first pricing automation capabilities that allow businesses to automatically increase prices across many clients at once.In 2026 and beyond, Ignition is expanding its AI capabilities to empower professional services firms to make smarter decisions, faster.“We’re building on this foundation to support customers in achieving their revenue potential,” said Strickland. “By embedding AI directly into proposal and pricing workflows in a practical, meaningful way, we’re delivering real value for customers now and into the future.” Read this blog post to learn more about Ignition’s AI-powered Price Insights and other innovations helping firms create leverage, grow their business and get paid faster.About IgnitionFounded in 2013, Ignition is the leading revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies to transform their sales, billing and payment processes. Ignition automates proposals, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single AI-powered platform, empowering 8,500+ businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease. To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with over 2.4 million clients and earned $13b in revenue via the platform. With 91% of payments collected automatically, Ignition customers get predictable cash flow and revenue at scale. Ignition’s global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK.About Accounting TodayAccounting Today is the leading information resource for public accountants – serving the community of professionals who provide tax preparation, bookkeeping, auditing, financial planning, and business advisory and consulting services to individuals and small businesses.

