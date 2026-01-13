Ignition expands executive leadership to accelerate its next chapter of global growth

Former Totango growth leader Anne Ting named Chief Marketing Officer; payments executive Greg Hatcher joins Ignition as Vice President of Payments.

Ignition has strong momentum around the world, and Anne Ting and Greg Hatcher bring the experience and perspective to help us scale it thoughtfully.” — Greg Strickland, CEO, Ignition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignition , the leading revenue operations platform for services-based businesses, is building on strong global momentum as more accounting and advisory firms look for better ways to sell their services, engage clients, and get paid — without friction.With customers and teams across the U.S., APAC, and EMEA, Ignition continues to invest in leadership that supports its global scale while deepening its commitment to growth in key markets. To support this next phase, Ignition today announced the addition of Anne Ting as Chief Marketing Officer and Greg Hatcher as Vice President of Payments.These appointments reflect Ignition’s focus on strengthening category leadership and delivering a seamless, integrated revenue experience for firms of all sizes, from sole practitioners to the Top 100.As Chief Marketing Officer, Anne Ting joins Ignition as the company continues to expand globally while accelerating growth across the U.S. mid-market and enterprise.Anne is a seasoned SaaS growth leader known for helping companies turn strong products into category leaders by shaping how they scale and compete.Most recently, she served as Chief Growth and Design Officer at Totango, a leading customer success platform for enterprise SaaS companies, where she helped guide the company through its next stage of scale — growing revenue more than 300% year over year and securing $100M in growth capital.“I’m excited to join Ignition at a moment when the company has built tremendous momentum and earned real trust with firms around the world. Ignition sits at the center of how firms run revenue — from how they sell and engage clients to how they bill and get paid — and I’m looking forward to helping the team lead this category more decisively on a global stage.” – Anne Ting, Chief Marketing Officer, IgnitionJoining Ignition as Vice President of Payments, Greg Hatcher brings extensive experience operating and scaling payments within global SaaS platforms, including leadership roles at TeamSnap, CivicPlus, iClassPro, and Ministry Brands.At Ignition, Greg will focus on optimizing Ignition Payments to drive efficiency and growth while continuing to deliver a seamless, trusted experience for firms and their clients.“The global trend toward a cashless society is clear, yet many areas of daily business still haven’t fully made that transition. Ignition’s position as a leading revenue operations platform for service-based organizations presents an exciting opportunity to accelerate this shift in a way that meaningfully improves how firms operate and serve their clients.” – Greg Hatcher, VP of Payments, IgnitionThese leadership additions underscore Ignition’s confidence in its direction and its commitment to investing ahead of global growth.“Ignition has strong momentum around the world, and Anne and Greg bring the experience and perspective to help us scale it thoughtfully,” says Greg Strickland, CEO, Ignition.“They understand how growth, platform innovation, and customer outcomes come together, and their leadership will help us continue shaping how modern accounting and advisory firms sell, engage, and get paid.”With a strengthened executive team and a clear path forward, Ignition is well-positioned to continue supporting firms globally as they sell services, engage clients, and get paid with greater confidence and consistency.Founded in 2013, Ignition is the recurring revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies to transform their sales, billing and payment processes.Ignition automates proposals, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single platform, empowering 8,500+ businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease.To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with over 2.4 million clients and earned $13b in revenue via the platform.Ignition’s global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK.

