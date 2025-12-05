Hydromatic Technologies USA Signs Major Deal, Announces Debut of DazzleKlean™️ Washer & Dryer

Landmark Deal with Egypt’s Kiriazi Group of Companies, First 1,000 Qualified Beta Testers to Receive 25% Pre-Payment Discount, Potential to Earn 100% Refund

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydromatic Technologies USA , an emerging leader in advanced home appliance innovation in the U.S., announced today a groundbreaking global manufacturing partnership with Kiriazi Group of Companies, one of Egypt’s largest and most respected appliance manufacturers. The strategic alliance paves the way for beta testing of Hydromatic Technologies USA’s revolutionary DazzleKlean™ compact washer & dryer system.Under the agreement, Kiriazi Group of Companies will manufacture key washer and dryer components, which Hydromatic Technologies USA will enhance with its patented and patent-pending filtration and fire-prevention technologies, before final assembly at its new Florida facility. The partnership enables both companies to grow rapidly, strengthen global supply capabilities, and usher in a new era of high-performance, energy-efficient laundry appliances for U.S. households.Hydromatic Technologies USA’s flagship innovation, the DazzleKlean™ Washer, features a real-time water filtration and recycling system that removes contaminants during the cycle, resulting in brighter, fresher laundry in as little as 10 minutes. Its counterpart, the DazzleDry™ Dryer, uses proprietary technology designed to significantly reduce and nearly eliminate the risk of dryer lint fires. With cycle times as short as 20 minutes, families can now wash and dry a full load of laundry in roughly one-third the time it takes in the traditional cycle.“This partnership represents a major step forward not only for our company, but for the entire appliance industry,” said Michael E. Brown, Inventor & CEO of Hydromatic Technologies USA. “By combining our U.S. innovation with Kiriazi Group’s world-class manufacturing infrastructure, we can deliver a faster, safer, and smarter laundry solution for American households.”Kiriazi Group of Companies is a trusted manufacturer with nearly 50 years of experience serving markets across Africa and the Middle East. The Kiriazi Group brings world-class production, engineering, and quality assurance expertise to this partnership. As a spokesperson for the Kiriazi Group stated, “Hydromatic Technologies USA’s technology is transformative, and we are proud to partner with them to bring this innovation to the global market. Together, we are creating a new benchmark for performance, efficiency, and safety in home appliances.”Through this partnership and the launch of its Florida manufacturing operations, Hydromatic Technologies USA will support new U.S. jobs in advanced manufacturing, engineering, and product assembly — reinforcing its commitment to strengthening American industry while delivering global best-in-class appliances.Hydromatic Technologies USA beta testers will be among the first households in the United States to experience the DazzleKlean™ Washer & DazzleDry™ compact system and provide performance feedback as Hydromatic completes the final stage of its nationwide rollout.The Beta test will include up to 1,000 qualified beta testers who will test the appliances for 6 months. Approved beta testers who meet the program's criteria will receive a 25% pre-payment discount off the full purchase price of the DazzleKlean™ Washer & DazzleDry™ compact set. At the conclusion of the beta test, those testers that fully comply with beta test rules, including providing feedback throughout the 6-month beta test period, will have the potential to earn a 100% refund, while keeping the matching DazzleKlean beta set with a limited lifetime warranty.Beta test pre-orders are available exclusively at www.DazzleKlean.com ABOUT HYDROMATIC TECHNOLOGIES USAHydromatic Technologies USA, led by inventor and CEO Michael E. Brown, is a U.S.-based appliance innovation company. The company focuses on breakthrough engineering and accessible design to solve everyday household challenges. Its core specialties include advanced filtration systems, fire-prevention technology, and ultra-efficient home appliances.ABOUT KIRIAZI GROUP OF COMPANIESThe Kiriazi Group is one of Egypt’s largest appliance manufacturers, producing high-quality household appliances for nearly five decades. With a global customer base and extensive industrial capabilities, Kiriazi is recognized internationally for innovation, reliability, and excellence in large-scale production.

