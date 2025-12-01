7th Annual Pow(H)er Experience & Awards Close Out a Transformative Week of Celebration, Community, and Influence in NYC

Pow(H)er Class of 2025 l-r: Joi Brown, Adrianne Smith, Erica Ford, Larenz Tate, Angela Wright, Karen Mitchell and Ashley Fox; b - Dr. Nikkia McClain

Set against the iconic backdrop of New York, the week was an immersive environment where connection and collaboration were paramount

In light of the economic challenges facing women, since January of this year, over half a million women have lost their jobs. Despite these difficulties, Pow(H)er is our commitment to women.” — Dr. Nikkia McClain, CEO, Tene Nicole Creative Agency

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Support Your Girlfriends , powered by Tene Nicole Creative Agency, proudly wrapped the 7th Annual Pow(H)er Experience & Awards after a dynamic three days dedicated to honoring leadership, elevating women’s voices, and strengthening community impact across industries. Curated by Dr. Nikkia McClain , this year’s Pow(H)er Week once again delivered a powerful blend of inspiration, connection, and culture, drawing executives, creatives, advocates, and innovators to New York City for a series of meaningful events.The week opened with an intimate partnership and speaker's private event at Tiffany & Co., bringing together the visionaries and collaborators who champion the Pow(H)er mission year after year. Followed by attendees filling the Jay Conference on Madison Avenue for a full day of insight-driven panels and workshops exploring entrepreneurship, finance, wellness, and advocacy. Leaders from business, media, philanthropy, and technology shared strategies and stories designed to support the next generation of trailblazers.Pow(H)er week concluded at the iconic Dream Hotel Downtown, where eight remarkable honorees were spotlighted at the 7th Annual Pow(H)er Awards Gala. The evening recognized individuals whose work continues to shape culture, uplift communities, and expand opportunities for women and allies. A vibrant VIP After Party followed, featuring a surprise live performance and a room full of unity and sisterhood. The 2025 Pow(H)er honorees included Ashley Fox, Financial Educator & CEO of Empify, Erica Ford, Human Rights Advocate & CEO of LIFE Camp, INC, Adrianne Smith, Founder, Cannes Can: Diversity Collection, Angela Wright, Criminal Reform Advocate & Host, Break Phree Podcast, Karen Mitchel, CEO, True Indian Hair, and Joi Brown, Founder, Culture Creators.This year also honored acclaimed actor Larenz Tate as the 2025 Pow(H)er Man of the Year, continuing a legacy in which the last two Pow(H)er Man of the Year honorees have been Lenard “Charlamagne The God” McKelvey and Nate Burleson. This year’s celebration was also elevated by the generosity of 200 gift bag sponsors, whose contribution had helped create a thoughtful and high-quality gifting experience for the attendees, honorees, and VIP guests. Sponsors include DAX Hair Care Products, Finally Free Brands, Dearest, Bona Dea Naturals, Collected Cazoshay, Mama Bird, Pets Are Family, Netwurks, All Little Cute Things, Midnighties, Tidalove, Yogafaith, Pet Cultures, Meridiscent, Page Traveller, Resilience Brilliance, Oxford Healthspan, Brode, Mothballs in the Attic, Her Retirement, How To Dream, NeuroHealth, Vivoo, Baby Know, Grassi, and Uppy.“In light of the economic challenges facing women, since January of this year, over half a million women have lost their jobs. Despite these difficulties, Pow(H)er Experience and Awards is our commitment to women, especially women of color, remains absolute. We are continuing to move forward by providing free access to essential tools, resources, and health services, including screenings and testing. We remain dedicated to serving our community with these free resources to ensure they have the support needed not only to survive but to thrive.” - Dr. Nikkia McClain, CEO of Tené Nicole and Founder of Support Your GirlfriendsThe 2025 Pow(H)er Experience & Awards was proudly supported by Fix Your Feet, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Grow With Google, Novartis and Black Enterprise.For post interviews or additional details, please get in touch with Olivia Bishop at olivia@tenenicole.com or 518.330.3835.ABOUT TENÉ NÍCOLETené Nícole is a full-service creative agency maximizing clients' brands through creative visuals, marketing, social media, public relations, and live and virtual event and campaign initiatives. We deliver award-winning, compelling, creative, and dynamic industry-leading campaigns. We are leaders in this field due to our distinctive, strategic, and diverse team of creatives, which produces proven results for clients. We successfully leverage our expertise and network to produce top-notch campaigns and projects.ABOUT POW(H)ER EXPERIENCE AND AWARDSPow(H)er events are tailored to individuals’ unique experiences and challenges to foster personal and professional growth. Pow(H)er provides a platform for networking, mentorship, skill-building, and discussions on relevant issues. The demand for such events is driven by the recognition of the significance of access and inclusion across various industries. Pow(H)er has since evolved to offer access and resources for inclusive segments. The 2025 Pow(H)er programming includes virtual and live workshops, the Pow(H)er Experience, and the 7th Annual Pow(H)er Awards, which recognize impressive and innovative individuals for their achievements and contributions in their respective careers!

