Tene Nicole Support Your Girlfriends’ 7th Annual Pow(H)er Experience + Awards Bring the Most Influential Voices Together

B: 1-r: Adrianne Smith, Joi Brown, Ashley Fox, Angela Wright; U: l-r: Erica Ford, Larenz Tate, Karen Mitchell

Curated by Dr. Nikkia McClain, the 2025 Pow(H)er Week returns to spark conversations, honor icons, and ignite possibilities for women and allies worldwide

Seven years later, the Pow(H)er Experience + Awards celebrates collective brilliance and power of women and allies uplifting each other, inspiring growth and showing collaboration is the new currency.” — Dr. Nikkia McClain, Founder of Tené Nicole & Support Your Girlfriends

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Support Your Girlfriends, powered by Tene Nicole Creative Agency , proudly announces the return of the 7th Annual Pow(H)er Experience + Awards, an extraordinary three-day celebration of empowerment, impact, and excellence taking place November 18–20, 2025, in New York City.The 2025 Pow(H)er Week will unfold over three unforgettable days designed to inspire, connect, and celebrate. On Tuesday, November 18, we kick off the week with an exclusive Partners and Speakers Private Event at Breakfast at Tiffany & Co., honoring the visionaries and supporters who make the Pow(H)er Experience possible. The momentum continues on Wednesday, November 19, with the Pow(H)er Experience at Jay Conference, 515 Madison Avenue, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Guests will immerse themselves in empowering workshops and thought-provoking panels covering entrepreneurship, finance, health, and advocacy, led by influential executives, strategists, and industry leaders. The week culminates on Thursday, November 20, with the 7th Annual Pow(H)er Awards Gala at Dream Hotel Downtown, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, where eight trailblazing individuals will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to business, community, and leadership. The night concludes with a VIP After Party from 10:00 PM to 1:00 AM, featuring a surprise performance and an atmosphere brimming with sisterhood and celebration.This year’s Pow(H)er Week builds on the excitement and legacy of previous years. In 2024, Kimberly “Lil Kim” Jones was named Pow(H)er Woman of the Year alongside Nate Burleson, recipient of the 2024 Pow(H)er Man of the Year, and this year’s 2025 Pow(H)er Man of the Year is notable actor Larenz Tate . Each year, the event grows in reach and response, bringing together changemakers from across industries, and this year promises to be no different. We are excited to announce the incredible individuals being honored at the 2025 celebration below:- Ashley Fox, Financial Educator and CEO, Empify- Erica Ford, Human Rights Advocate and CEO/Founder, LIFE Camp, Inc.- Adrianne Smith, Founder, Cannes Can: Diversity Collective- Angela Wright, Criminal Reform Advocate and Host, Break Phree Podcast- Karen Mitchell, CEO, True Indian Hair- Joi Brown, Founder, Culture CreatorsThis year’s Pow(H)er Experience + Awards is powered by Fix Your Feet, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Chase for Business, Novartis, Grow with Google, and Black Enterprise, whose continued support helps drive the movement forward and amplify voices across industries.TO SUBMIT YOUR MEDIA OUTLET for coverage of one or both days, click here or contact Isis Welch at isis@tenenicole.com or 646.964.7079 for interviews and additional information.

Pow(H)er Experience and Awards Overview

