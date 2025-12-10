AMD Direct Showcases Outdoor Innovation at Pinhoti Peak’s The Perch Treehouses

AMD Direct’s Summerset Grills and Firegear Brands Elevate Luxury Treehouse Retreats, Bringing Backyard Innovation and Style to Georgia’s Pinhoti Peak

Our Summerset grills and Firegear fire features are engineered to inspire connection, flavor and warmth. We continue our mission: creating unforgettable outdoor experiences for every guest.” — Kendall Bresser, AMD Direct Marketing Manager

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMD Direct , a leader in premium outdoor living products, has partnered with expert craftsman, designer and TV personality Chip Wade to elevate The Perch at Pinhoti Peak, Georgia’s most anticipated modern mountain retreat. The collaboration sees select offerings from AMD brands Summerset and Firegear , featured in three uniquely designed luxury treehouses, each blending stunning views, craftsmanship and comfort in the North Georgia mountains.The Perch, crafted by the creative vision of the Wade Works Creative team, spotlights The Tom, The Jenny and The Jake treehouses. Each is a masterpiece of architectural ingenuity and intentional design. As part of this showcase, AMD Direct equipped every residence with a Summerset TRL Pro Built-In Grill and Firegear’s innovative Lume Surround smokeless fire pit, providing guests with chef-level outdoor cooking and the cozy allure of effortless fireside gatherings.“AMD Direct is honored to partner with Chip Wade and the Pinhoti Peak team to bring world-class outdoor living to The Perch,” said Kendall Bresser, Marketing Manager of AMD Direct. “Our Summerset grills and Firegear fire features are engineered to inspire connection, flavor and warmth. In these idyllic treehouses, we continue our mission of creating unforgettable outdoor experiences for every guest.”In addition to the spotlight on Summerset and Firegear, Summerset collaborated with Stoll Industries to equip The Perch’s outdoor kitchens with the ultimate in functionality and weather-resistant luxury, enhancing the beauty and utility of each treehouse environment.“Every aspect of The Perch is thoughtfully designed to harmonize with nature while offering best-in-class hospitality and outdoor living,” said Chip Wade, Owner, Wade Works Creative. “AMD Direct’s commitment to craftsmanship and innovation makes them an ideal partner. Their offerings enhance how guests cook, gather and enjoy the outdoors.”The Perch at Pinhoti Peak is now open to guests, welcoming those seeking luxurious escapes and design inspiration.About AMD DirectAMD Direct, based in Huntington Beach, California, is a leading provider of premium outdoor living products. Founded in the early 2000s, the company offers high-quality barbecue grills, refrigeration, fire features and storage solutions. AMD Direct's brands include Summerset Grills, Firegear, TrueFlame, Crossray Infrared Grills, HEATSTRIP and Sunfire Grills. With a global distribution network, AMD Direct is committed to quality, innovation, and enhancing the outdoor living experience. For more information, visit www.amddirect.com

