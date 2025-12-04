AMD Direct Teams Up with The Backyard Design Guy to Amplify TrueFlame Brand Presence

Outdoor design meets product innovation in a new collaboration

Micah’s content brings the TrueFlame experience into the real world in a way that’s both inspiring and practical. His trusted voice aligns perfectly with how we want to connect with our customers.” — Kendall Bresser, TrueFlame’s brand manager

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMD Direct , a leading manufacturer of premium outdoor kitchen and outdoor living products, has established partnership with Micah Dennis, the designer, educator and creative force behind the popular YouTube channel The Backyard Design Guy. Through this collaboration, Dennis will showcase TrueFlame, one of AMD Direct’s signature brands, by integrating its high-performance appliances and accessories into real-world backyard transformations.As part of the partnership, Dennis will feature TrueFlame products in a range of content throughout 2026, including custom outdoor kitchen builds, product spotlights and design walkthroughs. Known for his approachable and educational style, Dennis brings clarity and creativity to every project, making him an ideal voice to represent the TrueFlame brand in front of a growing audience of design-savvy homeowners and contractors.“TrueFlame makes it easy to design outdoor kitchens that look amazing and perform even better,” said Dennis. “It’s a great fit for the kind of projects I design and the content I love creating.”TrueFlame delivers a curated range of outdoor living products that balance performance and aesthetics. The product line includes professional-grade grills, side burners, refrigeration, storage components and kitchen accessories crafted with clean lines, durable materials and thoughtful engineering. Built for both everyday use and large-scale entertaining, TrueFlame products are trusted by designers and homeowners alike to elevate the outdoor living experience.“Micah’s content brings the TrueFlame experience into the real world in a way that’s both inspiring and practical,” said Kendall Bresser, TrueFlame’s brand manager. “His trusted voice and hands-on approach align perfectly with how we want to connect with our customers.”In addition to his YouTube presence, Micah Dennis is the founder of Premier Backyard Living a Portland, Oregon–based design firm specializing in high-end outdoor environments. With over three decades of experience, his firm has completed hundreds of residential projects across the U.S. and internationally, combining landscape architecture, hardscape design and functional outdoor living into cohesive, livable spaces. His dual role as a real-world designer and digital content creator uniquely positions him as a leader in the outdoor living industry.The first wave of collaborative content has launched this year across The Backyard Design Guy’s YouTube channel and social media platforms, as well as through TrueFlame and AMD Direct’s owned channels. Audiences can expect design ideas, behind-the-scenes installation tips and creative inspiration for planning or upgrading their own outdoor kitchens.About TrueFlameTrueFlame is a premium outdoor kitchen brand dedicated to combining clean design with professional-grade performance. Backed by parent company AMD Direct, TrueFlame offers a wide range of outdoor appliances and components — including grills, side burners, refrigeration, dry storage, trash and utility drawers, and island accessories — engineered for lasting quality and refined aesthetics. Designed for both professional installers and style-conscious homeowners, TrueFlame products empower people to create bold, beautiful outdoor kitchens with ease. For more information, visit www.trueflame.com About AMD DirectAMD Direct, based in Huntington Beach, California, is a leading provider of premium outdoor living products. Founded in the early 2000s, the company offers high-quality barbecue grills, refrigeration, fire features and storage solutions. AMD Direct's brands include Summerset Grills, Firegear, TrueFlame, HEATSTRIP and Sunfire Grills. With a global distribution network, AMD Direct is committed to quality, innovation, and enhancing the outdoor living experience. For more information, visit www.amddirect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.