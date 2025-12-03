Divine Spine Refines Chiropractic Care with Computerized Precision for Aging Patients

Founder of two Divine Spine locations in Orange County, California, Dr. Sawhney has transformed 100s of lives from pain and suffering to joy in everyday living. He is the proud owner of Divine Spine Yorba Linda and Divine Spine Orange Hills.

Computerized precision brings safer, low-impact chiropractic care to older adults—no twisting, cracking, or high-force manipulation required

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divine Spine is redefining chiropractic care for older adults by combining digital diagnostics with computer-guided spinal adjustments that emphasize gentleness, precision, and safety. The Orange County–based clinics apply the same principles driving innovation in precision medicine—personalization and data-driven accuracy—to spinal health.Using computerized spine and joint therapy, Divine Spine’s system delivers consistent, low-force impulses designed to restore mobility and relieve pain without the twisting or cracking common in traditional chiropractic care. On-site digital X-rays help identify the root causes of discomfort, allowing for customized treatment plans that target inflammation and misalignment at their source.“Many of our patients are seniors living with arthritis, osteoporosis, or other chronic conditions,” said Dr. Ajay Sawhney, D.C., founder of Divine Spine. “They want relief from pain, but they’re rightfully cautious about aggressive manual adjustments. Our technology provides a precise, low-impact alternative that’s safer, smarter, and more comfortable.”This patient-centered approach—what Dr. Sawhney calls “precision chiropractic”—mirrors broader trends in healthcare toward minimally invasive, data-informed care. By uniting chiropractic expertise with computer-assisted precision, Divine Spine is part of a growing movement to make pain management safer for aging populations.“Technology has changed how we diagnose and treat disease across medicine,” Dr. Sawhney added. “At Divine Spine, we’re proving it can also change how we deliver hands-on care through precision, not pressure.”Divine Spine’s computerized spinal-adjustment system is particularly suited for:• Older adults managing arthritis, osteoporosis, or degenerative joint disease• Individuals seeking drug-free, non-surgical pain management • Patients requiring consistent, calibrated, gentle adjustments• Families prioritizing safe, long-term spine and joint healthAs interest in wellness technology and healthy aging continues to grow, Divine Spine stands at the forefront of a new era in chiropractic care—one that combines innovation, compassion, and precision for a healthier, more active future.By the Numbers: Why Precision Chiropractic Matters• 10,000 Baby Boomers turn 65 every day in the U.S., a trend expected to continue through 2030. (U.S. Census Bureau)• Nearly 80% of adults over 55 experience recurring neck or back pain . (National Institutes of Health)• One in three adults over 65 has arthritis or degenerative joint disease, making them more vulnerable to high-force manipulation. (CDC)• Low-impact, computer-assisted care reduces patient discomfort and helps ensure consistent, measurable outcomes across treatments.About Divine SpineDivine Spine is a chiropractic and spinal-health clinic serving Orange County, California, with locations in Orange and Yorba Linda. The practice specializes in computerized spine and joint therapy that eliminates the twisting and cracking of traditional chiropractic care. With on-site X-rays and data-driven diagnostics, Divine Spine treats patients across all ages and conditions, emphasizing gentle, root-cause correction for pain and inflammation. Learn more at https://chiropractor-orangecounty.com

