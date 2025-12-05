Recently featured by Forbes and nominated for “Innovator of the Year” by the Orange County Business Journal, Hema Dey has become a global voice for how artificial intelligence, creativity, and data can transform business growth.

Agency achieves a 2.4-second mobile load time and unveils a new performance framework now available to businesses worldwide

We’ve spent nearly 20 years designing full-screen banners, autoplay videos, and animated hero sections, but those elements are now the biggest culprits of slow load times. ” — Hema Dey, CEO of Iffel International

ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iffel International, a full-service marketing and AI-driven digital agency, today announced that it has reengineered its own website to meet a new “2.5-second mobile-first” load-time standard—and is now offering that same performance framework to businesses worldwide.The agency’s flagship site now loads in just 2.4 seconds on mobile, beating Google’s Core Web Vitals threshold for acceptable Largest Contentful Paint (LCP). With this milestone, Iffel International becomes one of the very few agencies—and the only one in a recent 30-agency audit—to achieve true mobile-first performance.“Mobile performance is no longer optional, it’s foundational,” said Hema Dey, CEO of Iffel International. “We rebuilt our website to demonstrate what world-class performance looks like in practice. Meeting the 2.5-second standard proves that a business can have both beauty and speed—and our framework now gives clients a clear, repeatable path to outperform competitors in a mobile-first world.”Why It Matters• Search visibility and SEO: As Google continues to shift toward mobile-first indexing , load time directly impacts search rankings, bounce rates, and conversion.• Competitive advantage for clients: Iffel’s newly developed Iffel Mobile-First Performance Framework™ enables businesses of any size to deploy rapid, compliant websites in days or weeks, rather than months, without sacrificing performance, design, or functionality.• Industry benchmarking: Among 30 agencies claiming mobile-first expertise, the median mobile load time was over 13 seconds, making Iffel’s 2.4-second time a meaningful outlier and a proof point for their technical leadership.• Clarity for existing clients: For current Iffel International web clients, the new benchmark provides a strategic inflection point. They can retain their existing load times or upgrade to a more nimble, mobile-first doctrine that protects visibility, SEO strength, and competitive positioning.“For many businesses, this shift can feel like shock treatment,” Dey said. “We’ve spent nearly 20 years designing full-screen banners, autoplay videos, and animated hero sections, but those elements are now the biggest culprits of slow load times. As zero-click search becomes the norm and generative AI continues prioritizing mobile performance, the mindset must evolve. A lighter, faster mobile-first doctrine may look different from what we’ve been used to, but it will define who stays visible, discoverable, and competitive in the years ahead.”Iffel International’s performance framework includes mobile-first design architecture, Core Web Vitals compliance, next-gen media workflows, server and CDN optimizations, and a modular, lightweight UI, all designed for rapid deployment and future scalability.Any business currently struggling with slow load times, a drop in SEO rankings, or high bounce rates can now adopt Iffel’s solution to future-proof their web presence About Iffel InternationalFounded in 2006, Iffel International is a marketing strategy firm based in Southern California specializing in AI-powered sales and marketing systems, global SEO, and go-to-market strategies. The company’s proprietary SEO2Sales™ methodology has earned recognition for integrating neuroscience, AI, and modern sales techniques into high-performance marketing solutions. Iffel International helps organizations adapt, scale, and grow with customized strategies rooted in data, inclusion, and impact. Learn more at iffelinternational.com

