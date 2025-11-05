Natural Healing Center Warns: Holiday Habits Can Trigger a Health 'Hangover' That Lasts for Months

For Natural Healing Center CEO and Partner Renee Ascencio, health is not just about setting goals. It’s about creating a transformative lifestyle that empowers individuals to take control of their well-being.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natural Healing Center is challenging the idea that healthy habits begin in January, warning that the holiday season is when most long-term fatigue, inflammation, and hormone imbalances actually take root.“Most people think they can undo two months of stress, sugar, and sleeplessness with a January detox, but your body doesn’t recognize the calendar—it recognizes consistency,” said Renee Ascencio, CEO and Partner of Natural Healing Center. “By the time most people ‘start over,’ their system is already in overdrive.”The Newport Beach-based wellness practice uses a root-cause approach to help clients uncover what’s really behind their symptoms, whether chronic fatigue, brain fog, inflammation, or hormone disruption. Instead of masking pain or exhaustion with medication or quick fixes, Natural Healing Center’s practitioners look deeper: testing for nervous system imbalances, toxin buildup, gut health, and nutrient deficiencies that drain energy and immunity.As the holiday season ramps up, Ascencio says a combination of stress hormones, processed foods, alcohol, and disrupted sleep can set off a cascade of hidden biological stressors that linger long after the holidays end.“The real holiday hangover isn’t from champagne. It’s from ignoring your body’s early warning signs,” Ascencio said. “Fatigue, brain fog, and irritability aren’t random. They’re messages that something deeper is off.”What You Can Do Now to Stay Ahead of the January Crash:• Support your system before it crashes. Add nutrient-dense foods and food-based vitamins now, not later.• Prioritize nervous system balance. Breathwork, hydration, and light therapy can reduce stress hormones.• Skip the crash cycle. Replace caffeine and sugar boosts with restorative movement and real rest.• Treat symptoms as data, not distractions. Small imbalances today become chronic issues later if ignored.At Natural Healing Center, clients receive personalized wellness programs that may include therapeutic whole-food support, regenerative peptides, and noninvasive therapies such as oxygen and light therapy—all designed to rebuild health at the cellular level.“Once we identify the root cause, the body often heals itself naturally,” Ascencio said. “The earlier we listen, the faster that process begins.”For more information on maintaining energy, immunity, and balance through the holidays, visit NaturalHealingCenter.us About Natural Healing CenterNatural Healing Center is a Southern California-based wellness practice dedicated to uncovering and treating the root causes of illness through noninvasive testing, nutrition response analysis, and personalized whole-body healing programs. The center’s integrative model bridges science and nature to restore energy, balance hormones, and strengthen immunity at the cellular level. Learn more at NaturalHealingCenter.us.

