Benchmade Launches The Collective: The Apex of Innovation and Exclusivity

OREGON CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmade Knife Company, the undisputed leader in American-made premium knives, announces The Collective: a membership community that grants early, exclusive access to the brand’s most visionary releases from its new Special Product Division (SPD).The SPD is Benchmade’s innovation workshop, a high-performance design garage where artistry, engineering, and small-batch precision come together. Each SPD release is crafted to challenge convention and expand the boundaries of modern knife design.“The Special Product Division is where our design team explores without constraints,” says Joe Prebich, Vice President of Marketing at Benchmade. “It’s our Formula 1 garage. SPD is a focused environment where we refine ideas, test materials, and push performance to new levels. The Collective gives our most dedicated fans a direct connection to that process and early access to the pieces that define it. This is Benchmade at its most creative and most precise.”The debut product drop for Benchmade’s Special Product Division, accessible to members of The Collective, is the 537-001 Bailout.The 537-001 Bailoutis limited to just 200 pieces. The inaugural SPD release is an evolution of one of Benchmade’s most trusted everyday-carry designs. It features a 3.38-inch CPM-S90V stainless-steel tanto blade with a copper electroplated finish that develops a natural patina, Livewire carbon fiber handle scales, and a copper deep-carry clip. Weighing only 2.4 ounces, the knife delivers ultralight performance, precise balance, and Benchmade’s signature AXISLock smoothness.“Every SPD knife is built in Oregon City by craftsmen who live for precision and performance,” adds Prebich. “But this is a story about more than the knives themselves; it’s about belonging to a culture that values purpose, pride, and uncompromising design. The Collective connects people who see a knife the way we do at Benchmade. To all of us, Benchmade knives are not an accessory, but as a statement of craft.”The 537-001 Bailoutand The Collective membership are available now exclusively at https://www.benchmade.com/pages/the-collective . For more information, please direct media inquiries to Senior Accountant Manager London Krapff at london@chair6collective.com.

